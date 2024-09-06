Mexico City.- The Cruz Azul Football Club enjoyed that each of its divisions won against bitter rival, Club Americain the Young Classic of Opening 2024.

However, in the under-23 It will be quite the opposite, after knowing the result of the investigation carried out by the Disciplinary Commission.

Prior to contesting the Young Classic, Blue Cross presented a list where five of its footballersbetween starters and substitutes, crossed the age limit.

Consequently, the Machinewho won 2-1 Club America in it Young Classicafter the determination of the Disciplinaryhas just lost the points by confirming the victory of the Eagles1-0, by improper alignment.

Cruz Azul defeated America 2-1 in regular time

«In the face of the improper alignment presented at the jornate 6 of the Under-23 category In the Cruz Azul vs América match, which ended with a 2-1 victory for the local Club, the Commission initiated an investigation ex officio for a improper alignment“, says its statement.

«In the match played on Saturday, August 31, the Cruz Azul Club presented in its lineup sheet (between starters and substitutes) five older players when the Competition Regulations of the division, In its Article 13, it indicates that no more than four may appear».

Cruz Azul lost the Youth Classic due to improper lineup

«After the investigation, the Disciplinary Commission determined that the Cruz Azul Club incurred in improper alignment and therefore the three points of the match were awarded to Club America with an official score of 0-1,” the report concludes.

