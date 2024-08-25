Club Puebla surprised Club América at home, the worst Mexican team this year took three points from the Eagles at home and that has increased the bad moment of the team after the recent elimination of the Leagues Cup 2024 in the quarter-finals.
For that reason, Alvaro Fidalgoone of the team leaders, did not hesitate to face the media after the match at the Ciudad de los Deportes, despite all the rumours surrounding him about leaving the club.
He ‘Little Mag‘He admits that the team is not doing well, as the results are not accompanying them, however, he showed his confidence in the coach and technical staff, to lift the ship and continue sailing on the path to the third championship.
“There are many things to analyse, I know that Jardine will do it, that nobody gets off this boat, that we come from a great year, from a good dynamic, it is true that we stumble, that is football, the other day we were one step away, suddenly they eliminate you and today you lose, that is how it is, we know the demand and that we were not up to the task. We have to continue, train and we have a (Young) Classic,” he said.
The Spanish midfielder is already focused on the next opponent and knows that a victory against a rival like Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul can mean a lot.
“It will be a great match, Cruz Azul has been doing things well, but it is a Clásico. A Clásico doesn’t matter how the other rival comes, everyone gives their all and we hope it will be a great match against Cruz Azul, we have to make a statement, show our character. We all know and we are in the same mindset, we can’t allow this to happen again. There is no time to complain, work like hell and get up,” he said.
