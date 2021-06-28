Citizens reported that the Corona pandemic, which the world witnessed since December 2019, was an opportunity for them to create their own projects and provide local products to consumers through e-marketing.

They called on government agencies to support their products and facilitate their marketing, by allocating places to display them at symbolic rents that do not burden them financially, especially as they are still groping their way towards investing in projects that contribute significantly to the development witnessed by the state, especially as they are valuable projects that have an impact and spread in society.

Small business owners displayed their products at the “Title Your Art” exhibition, which was organized by three women, Fatima Al-Marri, Maryam Al-Marri, and Maryam Saeed, over three days in Dubai, with the participation of 34 young Emiratis, in addition to entrepreneurs from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Italy.

One of the exhibition organizers, Fatima Al-Marri, told “Emirates Today”, “The exhibition is distinguished from others in that it focuses on presenting the story of each of the participating projects and its value, and it is not aimed at commercial in the first place, as we aimed for the public to come to know the products offered, and the materials made of them,” she explained, explaining that projects with valuable products, reflecting high experience in manufacturing and production, and including creative and innovative ideas, were selected. The exhibits varied between clothes, perfumes, jewelry, household items, food, and others.

Al-Marri, a recent graduate of the university, indicated that she and her two colleagues organized special exhibitions for government agencies, in the previous period, pointing out that “Title Your Art” is the first exhibition open to members of society, and 95% of the exhibitors are young Emiratis, most of whom are owners of projects they have started. During the “Corona” pandemic, which confirms the keenness of young citizens to be part of the development and development witnessed by the UAE.

She stated that the most prominent challenges facing young citizens who own emerging projects is the difficulty of marketing their products, especially during the Corona pandemic, and for the first time presenting their products to members of society through the “Title Your Art” exhibition, which allowed them to exchange experiences and knowledge.

Al-Marri pointed out that they faced a number of challenges to organize the exhibition, most notably allocating a pavilion for each participating project, and displaying it in an updated manner, in addition to obliging exhibitors and visitors to maintain the required precautionary measures, which stress the need for distancing, and wearing masks, through organizers who follow the implementation of these measures. All the time, for everyone’s safety.

She stressed that the exhibition witnessed a great turnout by members of the community, and achieved a large sales rate of 85% during its three days of activities, calling on government agencies to support small projects of citizens that entered the market recently, by providing some services to introduce their products, whether by organizing campaigns to introduce Or by allocating places in the working markets and others, to display these products, so that these projects continue to produce, in addition to displaying them outside the country, which will achieve a greater goal, which is to familiarize foreign communities with the national products of Emirati youth projects.

Heritage perfumes

The owner of the “Nine By Reem” company said that her company manufactures perfumes and scents from ancient and heritage ingredients that are almost extinct, so she began manufacturing and displaying them with the same old quality, at an affordable price, adding that she started her project during the “Corona” pandemic.

The student, Eliaziah Al-Muhairi, stated that she had started her project, which focuses on the production of some supplies used in homes, including “candles” with aromatic scents, during the “Corona” pandemic, noting that her goal is for her product to be a handmade “Emirati brand”. The student, Lamia Al-Awadi, stated that she formed a company about a year ago, with her mother, to paint on products, including glass, pottery and other products, adding that she deals with customers through electronic marketing.

