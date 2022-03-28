switch it is one of the most popular consoles but there are many who do not have one. One of the reasons is that its price in Latin America is prohibitive. However, the story that we bring you shows that everything is possible if there is desire involved.

It is the case of Benjamina Chilean boy who was willing to have this platform of Nintendo and that is why he decided to get to work to get it.

This young man from the commune of Lo Prado, Santiago, decided to obtain the money in a very ecological way. That’s how he collected, crushed and sold almost half a ton of cans. Specifically, 495.13 kg were treated, and the task of gathering them took him nine months.

That’s what the account highlighted in Instagram from The Prado Connected. The reason for sharing it is because it is an example of how work and dedication pay off in a positive way.

Especially because it promotes the recycling of waste materials, which, when not properly used, cause pollution.

Speaking of what has been achieved Benjamin to get your switch, The Prado Connected highlighted ‘it took him almost a year, but he did it and we thought it was tremendously important to share his story, because it shows that effort bears fruit. Big Benja!’.

Nintendo Switch new and with a great game to start

To the above he added ‘I wish we all had your perseverance and discipline. And put up with recycling!’. Now, with what video game will this boy debut his console?

Well, nothing less than The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wilda good starting point to start enjoying this system.

It is a title that yields many hours of fun depending on how far you want to go. In the photos in Instagram you can see their collection work.

Almost half a ton of cans required a lot of work and that explains why it took so long to get them. Now this material, which is equivalent to switch and the game mentioned before, will be recycled instead of polluting the streets of Santiago in Chile.

It only remains to wish that Benjamin fully enjoy his brand new console and other young people like him follow his example to rid the towns where they live of garbage.

