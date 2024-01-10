Of Chiara Bidoli

According to a study published in Jama Pediatrics, children exposed to television or watching videos on a daily basis are more likely to have delays in psychophysical development. The comment of the pediatrician Alberto Villani

According to the data collected and processed by the researchers of D

rexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, and published in Jama Pediatrics, children under two years old exposed frequently, and for a long time, in front of TV or videos have a greater probability of developing atypical sensory behaviors such as being disinterested in activities, seeking stronger stimuli, being overwhelmed by sensations such as intense sounds or lights and a greater slowness in responding to stimuli (for example they respond late when called). According to the study, in fact, in young children, prolonged exposure to videos would have effects on the development of their sensory processing abilityor on their way of



react to what they hear, see, touch and taste.

The comment by Alberto Villani, pediatrician We live in a particularly complex and therefore difficult time. The study by Drexel University in Philadelphia (USA) is a further, new, important contribution that reaffirms the urgent need to reaffirm the fundamental importance of the early stages of life, in particular of first 1,000 daysin which the acquisition of motor skills, language and, in a broader sense, neurodevelopment, require attention and dedication – he comments Alberto Villani, director of general pediatrics and emergency care at the Bambino Ges Hospital in Rome —. From the first weeks of life, during the first years in particular, every child must be helped to develop all his potential, from motor, intellectual, emotional, to linguistic ones, through specific stimuli made of contact and interaction with with their reference adults, as well as with their peers. Language, in particular, is made up of specific abilities that are completed and strengthened with the commitment of all the senses, of tones, of facial expressions, of what is defined as "non-verbal language", equally important in communicative terms, which belongs to the human being and which cannot be replaced in its fullness by any instrument, not even the most sophisticated.

A story told by a parent, with or without the help of a book, enhances linguistic and perceptive faculties much more than the best film. Going to a park, running, jumping, going on a swing, sets in motion everything needed to stimulate, mature and optimize motor coordination. We must all understand and value the specific attention in encourage free movement and language, “doing together” with our little ones and not by “delegating” to tools that do not allow the harmonious development of all linguistic and motor potential, but “select” only some aptitudes, not necessarily the best and certainly not in a harmonious way.

I study The team of researchers collected information on television or video viewing habits 1,471 children that they had 12, 18 or 24 months, divided equally between boys and girls. The sample was then re-evaluated at 33 months, to verify what the responses were to sensory stimuli. The results showed that increasing exposure to the screen was associated with a greater probability of demonstrating atypical sensory behaviors, such as greater irritability and expressions of discomfort when faced with the stimuli received. In detail: – TO 12 monthsany exposure to the screen was associated with a 105% greater probability of developing atypical responses to the sensory stimuli received – TO 18 months, each additional hour of daily screen time was associated with a 23% increase in odds – TO 24 monthseach additional hour of daily screen time was associated with a 20% increase in odds

The researchers took into account age, whether the child was born prematurely, the caregiver's education, race/ethnicity, and other environmental factors, such as how often the child played or walked with the caregiver. Among the medium- and long-term consequences of atypical sensory responses are language delayThe autism spectrum disorder

i behavioral problemsi sleep problems, of attention and delays in solving problems. Atypical sensory processing is much more prevalent in those suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder — said the study's lead author KarenHeffler, associate professor of psychiatry at Drexel College of Medicine —. Repetitive behavior, such as that seen in autism spectrum disorder, is also highly correlated with atypical sensory processing. In the future, we may determine whether screen time early in life may fuel the sensory brain hyperconnectivity found in autism spectrum disorders, such as increased brain responses to sensory stimulation. See also Leukemia, from the imatinib breakthrough to the dream of a cure without chemo

