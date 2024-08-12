At the same time, efforts continue to develop these solutions and strive towards more modern and efficient solutions, which requires transferring this momentum and experience to the next generation, which will continue and perhaps even surpass our generation in meeting the requirements of the complex and evolving energy landscape..

Today (August 12), we celebrate International Youth Day, and I always remember on this day the famous saying of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him: “There is no nation that seeks to occupy a prominent and distinguished position except that it pays great attention to the educational and pedagogical process, through which it can build an aware generation that adheres to its culture, values, and traditions first, and then is able to adapt to the developments of the era, and the data of modern technology second.”“

The UAE’s insightful and wise vision has placed its economy among the ranks of advanced countries, which has been clearly reflected in the development of young national talents, who now hold leadership positions in various fields. In support of this trend, the Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently approved the National Youth Agenda until 2031, which focuses on five important issues: empowering youth economically, developing their skills scientifically, consolidating their national identity, enhancing their contributions to society, and activating their role to represent their country internationally. This agenda reflects the role of youth as a true wealth, and is keen to invest in vital skills, training and guidance, in addition to creating job opportunities.

Building Youth Skills for the Energy Sector

The major transformation of the energy sector is not only about relying on modern and environmentally friendly technologies, but also requires developing skills capable of facing the various challenges facing the transition to modern solutions. A recent study issued by the International Renewable Energy Agency indicates that the energy transition will provide more than 40 million jobs by 2050. These are only preliminary projections that reflect the current energy transition landscape, and it is possible to provide much more if there is a comprehensive strategy to develop a new generation of talent and prepare the current workforce through rehabilitation and training programs.

Government policy can create a strong framework to meet this demand, but strategic commitment from the private sector plays a crucial role in building a skilled workforce. At Siemens Energy, we have always been keen to launch various initiatives to develop local talent in the energy sector, and support the UAE in its journey. In 2022, we launched the Emirati Youth Apprenticeship Program. The three-year program gives high school and university graduates the opportunity to train at our service center in Abu Dhabi, where they can gain practical experience in energy technology, build basic mechanical skills, and learn about our business operations..

As part of our commitment to supporting local initiatives, Siemens Energy has joined the Jusoor Program, a strategic initiative by Sandooq Al Watan and Aldar Properties to prepare graduates from the UAE’s universities who wish to work in the public sector through vocational training and skills-building programs. We provided an eight-week internship program to work at our innovation centers in Berlin and Abu Dhabi. The program contributed to providing Emirati students with insights and practical experience on the most innovative solutions in the energy sector and working directly with experts.

Through our Innovation Centre in Abu Dhabi, a collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Khalifa University, we are keen to provide more than 75 jobs for Emirati students, which will help them make their own mark in adopting innovative solutions to address climate change and accelerate the transition to renewable energy, in cooperation with our partners, customers, educational institutions and the Research and Development Centre..

In conclusion, the path of sustainable economic growth in the UAE is closely linked to refining young national skills. Cooperation between various government agencies, the private sector and educational institutions must continue to expand and diversify Emirati expertise. We can say that the current time is a pivotal stage in preparing a generation of engineers, innovators and thinkers, especially young lawmakers, to ensure the achievement of our goals in achieving a more sustainable and secure future..