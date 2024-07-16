Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig, Julia Stanton

Jay Slater was missing for weeks, and now his body has been found on Tenerife. An expert comments on the young Brit’s disappearance – and criticizes it.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife – The sad news about the end of the intensive search for Jay Slater on Tenerife was announced on July 15: In the area where the young Briton disappeared without a trace, the police on the Canary Island discovered human remains.

Court spokesman in Tenerife confirms: Missing Jay Slater is dead – injuries indicate fall from cliff

On Tuesday (16 July), the British news portal skynews, The body found was that of Jay Slater. They cited a court spokesman. According to him, an examination of the body’s fingerprints during the autopsy confirmed the sad suspicion previously expressed by the police. The court spokesman added that the injuries on the young Brit’s body could possibly have been caused by a fall from a cliff.

Jay Slater, who had been missing since mid-June, was on holiday with friends and disappeared on the way to his accommodation after a festival. The Spanish authorities searched tirelessly for the young British tourist. Despite the bleak outlook, the family remained hopeful of seeing their son alive again: “Although we have no answers to his disappearance, we obviously have to stay positive,” the family said on a Gofundme donation page a few days ago.

Private investigator reveals disturbing details – “It took time”

The family was supported in their search for the missing man by former private investigator Mark Williams-Thomas. “Three weeks ago I met with the family and said that I and my team would do everything we could to get answers,” he told the English news portal The MirrorUnfortunately, his efforts were also unsuccessful.

The police in Tenerife searched for Jay Slater for 29 days: On July 15, emergency services found a body, most likely that of the young vacationer. © ABCAPRESS/Imago/Privat

The search for the missing holidaymaker was made more difficult by the media coverage of the case, said the private investigator. “It took time to investigate the many theories and misinformation that were circulating on social media and later in the media.” Among other things, Williams-Thomas had to examine the theory that Jay had run to the coast to reach a boat. A video that was released was also intended to make it appear that Jay was being held hostage. None of this information turned out to be true.

Cause of death in Jay Slater case still unclear

The human remains found were suspected to be Jay Slater on Monday (July 15). They were discovered near the spot where Jay was reported missing by two friends. According to Williams-Thomas, the area is “inaccessible and dangerous”. The private investigator added: “The video from the search team on Monday morning shows how treacherous and dangerous the area is – a slip would be fatal.”

Data from the missing man’s cell phone shows that Jay last called his girlfriend and told her in a panic that he was lost. He reported being very thirsty and having an almost empty battery before the connection was lost. Williams-Thomas emphasized in an interview with The Mirrorthat it must be clarified whether the cause of death could possibly be attributed to external influences.