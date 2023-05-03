The volunteers of Animal Rescue Service found a young badger on Tuesday on the site where the illegal rave took place in Brustem, near Sint-Truiden in Belgium. The animal was wandering around in the middle of the day without its mother. This is rather unusual for badgers, which are nocturnal animals and usually stay close to the burrow when they are young. It is possible that the tie’s mother fled because of the loud music and left her young behind.

