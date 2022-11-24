Thursday, November 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Young Argentine makes his version of the ‘Maradonian’ goal: great goal from another planet

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 24, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Maradonian Goal

Maradonian goal in Argentina.

Maradonian goal in Argentina.

The video of the annotation goes viral on social networks.

Social networks exploded with the viral video of a great goal scored by a young man in Argentine soccer, which is already described by some as the best of the year.

See also  Piqué and Shakira: another round of the fight, the fortunes that are at stake

Is about Gaspar Biasina young player from the seventh division of San Martín de Progreso, who scored a ‘jewel goal.

‘Maradonian’ goal

BIasín, who plays in the team where the remembered ex-soccer player will act Emiliano Salawho died in a plane crash, was the figure in the match against Sarmiento.

The young man scored a goal Maradona. He started from his own ground and left the rival team scattered on the road.

The narrator was excited as the young man advanced and left rivals, until he reached the goal and defined a great goal that went around the world. It was the 2-1 goal for the victory of his team and the title.

This was the final of the closing tournament of the Esperancina Soccer League in Argentina in the seventh division.

SPORTS

See also  Health - Legionellosis in Argentina claims a sixth life: what do we know about this disease?

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Young #Argentine #version #Maradonian #goal #great #goal #planet

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Angela Merkel: "It takes incredible strength to stand up to Russia"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.