Young Argentine makes his version of the ‘Maradonian’ goal: great goal from another planet

Social networks exploded with the viral video of a great goal scored by a young man in Argentine soccer, which is already described by some as the best of the year.

Is about Gaspar Biasina young player from the seventh division of San Martín de Progreso, who scored a ‘jewel goal.

‘Maradonian’ goal

BIasín, who plays in the team where the remembered ex-soccer player will act Emiliano Salawho died in a plane crash, was the figure in the match against Sarmiento.

The young man scored a goal Maradona. He started from his own ground and left the rival team scattered on the road.

The narrator was excited as the young man advanced and left rivals, until he reached the goal and defined a great goal that went around the world. It was the 2-1 goal for the victory of his team and the title.

This was the final of the closing tournament of the Esperancina Soccer League in Argentina in the seventh division.

Look no further. Here is one of the goals of the year. Gaspar Biasín plays in the seventh division of San Martín de Progreso (the club where the beloved Emiliano Sala came from) and left more than half a rival team on the ground. FOLLY.pic.twitter.com/ej820nRbZz — VarskySports (@VarskySports) November 24, 2022

