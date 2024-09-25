EA Sports FC 25 is now a reality and fans around the world are grateful for it. Each user of the video game likes to create their squad differently, but there is one peculiarity that is trending: all your players have their faces scanned.
Yes, it is definitely a difficult task to achieve and even more so when looking for gems that have not yet been consolidated in world football. Today we put together the list of the best Argentine players, under 24 years old, with their faces scanned at EA 25.
Atlético de Madrid created a lot of noise by signing “La Spider” from Manchester City.
Led by “Cholo” Simeone, the Argentine striker could even improve the performance he has been showing year after year.
Although he has yet to fully stand out in a Chelsea side that is struggling to find its feet, Enzo is one of the best Argentine players in Europe.
He was already world and American champion.
Another of the great appearances in Argentine football. Garnacho is an important piece in Manchester United and has already been called up by Scaloni in the Argentine national team several times, including during the 2024 Copa América.
The Portuguese club acquired the 23-year-old footballer who emerged in Boca Juniors in exchange for just over USD 9 million, plus another possible USD 3 million for objectives to be met and 20% of a future sale to the xeneize team.
Varela could continue his career at Liverpool, who have been following him closely for several weeks.
In June 2024, the Mar del Plata nativeMatias Soule He became a new player in the Rome After long negotiations with the Juventus which came to an end after the proposal of 30 million euros.
One of the few Argentine football players on this list, Medina is one of the leaders of Boca’s midfield.
He may continue his career in Europe in the near future.
The Argentine defender who has been the subject of attention by Lionel Scaloni for the Argentine national team has completed his transfer Porto. After three seasons at Udinese, the central defender has agreed to join the Portuguese giants.
Alejo Véliz was loaned by Tottenham at the start of this European season to Espanyol de Barcelona with the intention of gaining minutes in a squad that was promoted to the top flight this season.
In June 2024, Julián Carranza said goodbye to the Philadelphia Union to sign with Feyenoord until 2028.
In the Netherlands team, one of the most important in the country, he is a teammate of Mexican Santiago Giménez.
The 19-year-old midfielder left Brighton and joined Leicester City, who were recently promoted to the top flight of English football.
One of the few players performing well at Boca Juniors, Zeballos is possibly playing his last minutes with the Xeneize as several European teams have already set their sights on him.
“El Diablito” has already been bought by Manchester City but still wears the River Plate shirt, the club where he was born.
Without a doubt, one of the best performances in Argentine football in recent years.
Vázquez currently plays for Anderlecht in Belgium, where he won the affection of fans in a very short time.
Wearing the Boca Juniors shirt, his previous club, the Catamarca native had scored 16 goals, although in his last months at the club his goal scoring rate had dropped.
The 23-year-old midfielder, who emerged in Racing and has been playing for Defensa y Justicia since July 2022, was acquired by the Florencio Varela team on a permanent basis.
