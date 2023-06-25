There are already 500,000 workers hired in this modality; law determines that 1 day a week young people are not working to take courses

Mandatory for medium and large-sized companies, the young apprentice program requires contractors to take training courses to stay on the job. Depending on the workload, the employee can spend 1 day a week off work while receiving theoretical training. The final balance: only 4 days worked per week.

In Brazil, there were 500,000 young people hired in this modality in 2022. The numbers are from the MTE (Ministry of Labor and Employment).

Before entering practical employment, young people are placed in a training program. The training lasts from 15 to 30 days and represents 10% of all theoretical baggage of the young apprentice, according to the MTE ordinance issued in 2012 (full – 86 KB). The rest of the theoretical training takes place at the same time that the apprentice is already on the job.

Training is offered free of charge by entities such as Senai, Senac, Senar, Senat and Sescoop, but they cannot meet all the demand. This opened up a market for “non-profit institutions” charge to offer these trainings. The values ​​vary from R$ 150 to R$ 250 per month, per worker. The cost is paid by the contracting companies.

Many of these courses are offered online. They could be done outside working hours, but this is prohibited by law.

The legislation requires that medium and large companies have, in general, from 5% (minimum) to 15% (maximum) of their workforce composed of young apprentices.

In short, a company with 100 employees, which has 15 young apprentices, may have to pay up to R$3,750 more per month, in addition to wages, to pay for the courses.

FINES AND PROCEEDINGS

In case of non-compliance with the legislation, companies receive fines ranging from R$ 408.25 to R$ 2,041.25 for each apprentice in an irregular situation. If there is a recurrence, the amount of the fine can be doubled.

And there is still a vulnerability in relation to the activities performed by apprentices in companies and the types of courses offered by institutions.

A Labor Court of São Paulo already recognized the bond of young apprentice in labor processes. A young woman, who worked as a cashier in a store, claimed that her employer did not comply with the law because she did not offer training. In the action, the young woman argued that there was no correlation between the activities carried out at the company and the trade and retail course in which she was enrolled.

RULES

The regulation of young apprentices takes place through the law 10,097approved in 2000. The modality is linked to CLT (Consolidation of labor laws):

Read the rules:

age: workers must be between 14 and 24 years old;

workload: people who completed elementary school – maximum of 8 hours (40 hours per week); who did not pass this level – 6 hours maximum (30 hours per week);

work time: students who are in regular education (basic education) must be obligatorily hired and enrolled for the shift opposite to the learning course schedule;

unemployment fund: is entitled to FGTS at the end of the employment contract period;

vacation: you are entitled to 30 days after 12 months of work;

contract: maximum duration of 2 years;

transportation vouchers: have right.

During the hiring period, young people must be enrolled by the company in qualified courses for learning.

WHO SHOULD HIRE

which companies are required to hire – when they have 7 or more employees in functions that require professional training;

which companies are not required to hire – micro-enterprises, small-sized companies and non-profit organizations whose objective is professional education. Hiring, in these cases, is optional;

which activities require professional training – the list can be consulted at CBO (Brazilian Classification of Occupations). At the site it is possible to consult the CBO by the name of the occupation, by “occupational family” or the duly specified occupation itself.

what is the quota of apprentices – the number of apprentices a company needs to hire a number of apprentices varies from 5% to 15% of the total number of employees.

companies with dangerous functions – must fill the quota by hiring young people between the ages of 18 and 24 (art. 53, sole paragraph, of the Decree No. 9.579/2018 ) or people with disabilities, from 18 years old. However, companies can choose to hire teenagers, aged 14 to 17, on the premises of the entity itself, in a protected environment.

Here’s the manual with all standards (1 MB).

PROFILE

Of the 500,000 apprentices mapped by the Ministry of Labor and Employment in May 2023, 57% were aged between 14 and 17 and 42% were aged between 18 and 24. Here’s the full of data (790 KB).

Of them, 86% fit into the following categories: