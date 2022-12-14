The telefilms, which will be broadcast this year in the weeks around the turn of the year, have been a fixture in the NPO catalog for over twenty years. The productions, specially made for television, often offer young talents the opportunity to make a full-length film for the first time. The class of 2022-2023 focuses on young people; the brief was for the stories to be inclusive and contemporary. That’s how it goes Dojo, which airs on Sunday, about young petty thief Brandon who is caught breaking into a local judo school. The teacher (played by Louis d’Or winner Emmanuel Ohene Boafo) makes the boy an offer: he tells him if Brandon will come and take judo lessons with him.

The movie that will air on Christmas Day, Honestly stolenis a ‘pet projectby Burny Bos. The 78-year-old producer wrote the screenplay at the beginning of this year, when he had just heard that he has asbestos cancer. His energy was very limited during that period, he says. “I thought very practically: what should I do to ensure that the projects that are under way can continue without me?”

Bos completed the scenarios of Honestly stolen and the animated movie Dick Dick and started writing Fred the Deer. In the meantime, Bos is doing better; the immunotherapy appears to be working. In October, the man behind successful Annie MG Schmidt movies was like Minos and Yes sister no sister again himself present at Cinekid, where his oeuvre was honored.

Honestly stolen tells about 11-year-old Nola (Alicia Mendes) who does her best to save money so that her grandmother (Gerda Havertong) can travel to Suriname to scatter her grandfather’s ashes. When Nola finds a bag of stolen money, she decides to keep the loot – after all, it’s for a good cause. According to Bos, the film meets the lesson he has learned from his thirty years of experience: make sure there is an extra layer in the story. “There should always be something extra in the entertainment. A message that you don’t push down the children’s throats, but that is there. The horse of Sinterklaas taught the viewer to look at the Netherlands through the eyes of someone from another culture. Minos among all jokes is also a plea for free media.”

Bos was looking for a young director with a bicultural background for the project. For Hesdy Lonwijk, who worked on series like Feuts and Macro Mafiaoffered Honestly stolen the chance to make his film debut. “I immediately noticed that Burny’s enthusiasm kindled a flame in me,” says 46-year-old Lonwijk. “After graduating from the Film Academy in 2007, I often tried to make films about the multicultural society. But the time didn’t seem right yet. You notice now that the policymakers and committees have a much more open mind than, say, ten years ago.”

After consultation with Bos, Lonwijk expanded the role of the grandmother. “I wanted to transcend the cliché,” explains the director. “The role of ‘Granma‘, as she is called, in our families and culture is very prominent. I also wanted to make her into a character with her own secrets and nuanced feelings. Burny has given me all the freedom to do that.”

Under his leadership, the theme of mourning, which was initially more of a side issue, also took on a greater role. Rites around death are very important in Surinamese culture, Lonwijk explains: “I found those underlying emotions and struggles much more interesting than the plot surrounding the bank robbery – just making a mischief film didn’t interest me.” For small details, the director drew from his own fond memories of Suriname, where he lived until he was thirteen: “My grandmother lived in the interior. I often dozed off in a hammock with her, just like Nola in the movie.”

Both men found the collaboration very instructive. “It is not fair to compare the possibilities of new makers with the situation thirty years ago, when I started,” emphasizes Bos. “I was a Sunday child: I usually came up with something new when there was a demand for it and a budget for it. Many makers no longer have that luxury these days.”

The way of making films has also changed a lot, adds director Lonwijk: “Burny has made great films and often used a classic style in shooting: often fixed frameworks within which the story takes place. I certainly drew inspiration from that. But in the meantime I also try to express the emotional development of the characters by using a more ‘handheld’ style. I think we both learned from each other in this way.”

