The chemist and scientific communicator Daniel Torregrosa, the architect Patricia Reus, the musician and writer Aarón Sáez, the visual artist and professor of Fine Arts at UMU Tatiana Abellán and the philosopher and sexologist Loola Pérez are the firms that, starting tomorrow, They will compose the section ‘Table for five’, which will be published every Sunday in LA TRUTH.

A new space for reflection on the pages of Cultures and Society that will collect comments on science, art, music, architecture, philosophy and sexology from the hand of these five columnists, who will take turns each week. Daniel Torregrosa, author of the book ‘From the myth to the laboratory’ (Cálamo, 2019) and the blog ‘That pale blue point’, will be in charge of releasing the section tomorrow. She will be followed by Patricia Reus, co-founder of the Blancafort y Reus architecture studio and professor at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT). His witness will be picked up by the musician from Varry Brava, also the author of the recently published novel ‘Videoclub’ (La Fea Burguesía), Aarón Sáez.

Tatiana Abellán will be the fourth guest at this ‘Table for five’. The Murcian creator, who has previously signed articles on art on these pages, is a doctor in Art History and an associate professor at the University of Murcia.

The round of columnists will close the essayist and philosopher from Moline Loola Pérez, author of the book ‘Maldita feminista’ (Seix Barral, 2020), also a student of Psychology and president of the Association of Young Women of the Region of Murcia (Mujomur).