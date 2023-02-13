In the FIE Grand Prix at the Pala Alpitour, Cerioni’s Azzurri conquered two second and two third places

Yet another confirmation has arrived on the home platforms. The Italian foil gave another indisputable proof of competitiveness in the FIE Grand Prix “Trofeo Inalpi” in Turin, warming the hearts of the Pala Alpitour audience and giving away four medals in two races. On the day in which the numbers 1 and 2 in the men’s and women’s world rankings, Tommaso Marini and Alice Volpi, ran into a misstep, coach Stefano Cerioni’s Italy had the strength to conquer two second and two third places.

At a jab — The young Filippo Macchi was the protagonist of the men’s event, winning the silver after assaults conducted with the attitude of a champion and bringing the Tricolor to the podium together with champions such as the Olympian Daniele Garozzo, who instead took a seat on the third step. “A splendid result, even if coming within just one jab of success is a bit burning. But it also gives further energy for the next challenges”, said the Tuscan from the Fiamme Oro, born in 2001 and on his first podium in the World Cup, who only lost in the final to the American Meinhardt 15-14. With the same score, in the semifinal, the American had defeated Garozzo, however the author of a great performance that earned him the first individual podium of the season at the “Doctor foil”. See also World Cup, Italy is still golden: triumph also for men in team foil

Girls encore — Second place by applause also for Erica Cipressa. The Venetian policewoman was the architect of an exciting performance, certainly not overshadowed by the stoppage in the final against the French Thibus. “A silver rich in happiness. I wanted it, it was needed. Match after match I expressed the fencing needed to get on the podium, I almost reached the top step but I’m extremely satisfied with my path”, the words of Erica Cipressa who had won the blue derby in the semifinal with Camilla Mancini. She also shines the bronze of the Fiamme Gialle from Frascatana, the reigning Italian champion and back on the international podium thanks to a performance that captured the eyes and emotions of the Turin public.

The budget — “Four medals in two races in a Grand Prix represent a satisfactory balance, which makes us proud,” said the president of the Italian Fencing Federation, Paolo Azzi. “Of course, just one jab against the men deprived us first of an Italian derby in the final and then of success, but we can only congratulate Filippo and Daniele, Erica and Camilla for the test offered, without forgetting the nearly podium finishes by Alessio Foconi and Francesca Palumbo – continues the federal president -. It was nice to come back to Turin after three years and experience a beautiful race, impeccably organized by the Committee chaired by Michele Torella whom I thank for his efforts together with his entire team. Receiving the appreciation of the FIE and foreign delegations is gratifying and the credit goes to everyone, from the institutions that support the event to the many committed volunteers”. See also The Dream Team is back: gold to Italy in women's foil

More results — In this weekend that saw Italian fencing shine in Warsaw too, with third places for sabers Gigi Samele and Michele Gallo, and in Barcelona where the women’s epee team (made up of Rossella Fiamingo, Alberta Santuccio, Mara Navarria and Federica Isola) having won the silver, another very important moment took place in the context of the Turin GP. In fact, Federscherma and Kappa presented the new blue representative shirt. A return to the future with the re-proposition of the “Heroes” collection, chosen by Kappa to accompany Italy in fencing towards the 2023 World Championships in Milan (for the Olympics) first and Terni (for the Paralympics) then, and the Qualification for the Paris 2024.

February 13 – 5.19pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Young #confirmed #blue #foil #disappoint #Turin #receives #applause