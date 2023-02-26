Young | An imam from Helsinki has seen up close when young people drift to the edge of the abyss – Now he makes a wish for fathers

36-year-old Abbas Bahmanpour has seen at close range how the gap of generations and culture keeps fathers apart from their young sons. The imam from Helsinki shares his own view on how to deal with the problems.

For a long time before the media made headlines about growing youth violence and street gangs, imam Abbas Bahmanpour was worried.

As an imam, he has a special view of his community and its young people. He noticed how the young people who behave like angels in front of their parents were completely different outside on the streets.

More and more young people were interested in drugs and violence, as well as a flashy lifestyle to present on social media.

The problems of young people have many causes, but according to Bahmanpour, at the heart of them is the male model, boys and their fathers.

Today’s according to Bahmanpour, the gap between generations and cultures can be seen in immigrant families. Children grow up in Finnish society from an early age and are influenced by youth culture, while the parents’ growing up environment has been completely different, for example in the Middle East.

Fathers who grew up in a different culture may not find a connection with their teenage son. Fathers are often solely responsible for supporting the family in Finland, and in addition to that, money must be sent to relatives abroad. They may be doing several jobs and hardly have time to be at home.

“Perhaps father has not been successful here like that. The father can work as a bus driver, taxi driver or even as a cleaner. So that boy doesn’t necessarily see that this is my role model.”

According to Bahmanpour, the core problem is the moment when boys enter puberty and want to grow from a boy to a man. The need to show masculinity is strong. There is nothing wrong with masculinity in itself, Bahmanpour clarifies. It can become a problem if directed the wrong way.

“Like that term toxic masculinity. You don’t know how to properly channel that masculinity,” says Bahmanpour.

At a turning point, a young person may seek credibility and the model of an adult man, for example by carrying a knife, being part of a gang or using drugs.

One According to Bahmanpour, the way to curb this development is to invest in the conversation. A religious community has the opportunity to provide an environment and opportunity for dialogue.

The mosque of the Resalat community located in Mellunmäki is a non-jewelry office from the outside. In the past, a shop and a restaurant have operated in the same premises.

Now the bars on the windows at street level are reminiscent of the old ones. The floors of the former shop are covered with thick, colorful carpets, and decoratively embroidered quotations from the Koran run along the top of the walls. In recent years, there has been a desire to renew the look of the mosque.

Bahmanbour himself is still young to be an imam. According to him, it is also visible in everyday life.

“My strength is that I have been able to keep in touch with young people. But then it’s been a little more difficult for me to find a connection with the older generation that grew up in the Middle East,” says Bahmanpour, who grew up in Finland.

The Shia Muslim community Resalat, founded in 2001, has been operating in Mellunmäki for over ten years. There are approximately 1,500 members in the colony.

The association’s most active visitor base has gotten younger in recent years. This can be seen, for example, in the mosque’s Friday prayers, where well over half of the visitors are under the age of 35, Bahmanpour estimates.

Most of those who visit the mosque are of Afghan, Iranian and Iraqi background. The association reportedly has strong ties to Iran and its Islamist regime.

Finnish-Iranians who are critical of Iran’s current administration do not use the mosque. The fact that a memorial service for the commander of Iran’s Quds Force was organized in the mosque has caused astonishment, among other things. to Qassem Suleimani and military leader to Abu Mahdi al-Muhandiswhich were killed in an airstrike by the United States in 2020. Both the United States and European Parlament consider the Quds Force a terrorist organization.

Bahmanpour says that Suleimani and al-Muhandis organized the war against the terrorist organization ISIS in the Middle East and thus saved the lives of countless Shiites. Many members of the community had lost their relatives and friends due to the activities of ISIS.

Bahmanpour does not deny that the values ​​of Finnish society sometimes conflict with theological values.

He noticed this already 10 years ago when he started as Resalat’s imam.

Bahmanpour’s speeches caused an uproar in Yle’s program in 2013. Bahmanpour spoke about Islam’s attitude towards homosexuality and told about the death penalty for gays according to Sharia law.

He later emphasized that he had answered a theological question. Islam is very clear about all premarital relationships, and he does not think it is responsible to promote baseless claims and interpretations of Islam. Bahmanpour said she hopes society will respect every individual regardless of moral differences.

in Finland in the past year, there has been more and more talk about sick young men who commit, for example, violent crimes.

Last fall, the police highlighted the increasing numbers of robbery crimes among young people. By the end of the year, records were broken in robbery crimes by minors in the capital region. These phenomena are not limited to young people with an immigrant background, but apply to all young people and children.

The police have pointed out that robberies and assaults are most often committed in groups.

It has been challenging to find reasons for the phenomenon. Commissioner for Children’s Affairs Elina Pekkarinen brought up the social media culture in which crimes and expensive lifestyles are idealized in an interview with HS.

Bahmanpour also highlights social media and its effects on young people. It would be good for him to have a discussion about the effects of constant use of the Internet.

“However, children are children and so susceptible to influence.”

According to Bahmanpour, the most important thing would be to create a dialogue between fathers and sons. He speaks emphatically in favor of parents not only being authorities for their children, but also spending time with them.

“I’m trying very hard to urge our parents not to be so harsh with your children. The only thing it achieves is that the child hides things. Better if you know what the problems are.”

As an imam, Bahmanpour has the respect of her community and also helps members with everyday problems, such as finding housing or finding a job. However, time is limited and his means are limited to talking.

“If you consider that parents see their young for a few hours a day, I had time to talk [yhden] maybe a few hours a month with a young person.”

Mellunmäki The community has cooperated with, for example, the Helsinki police. For example, about gangs, Bahmanpour says that he had been in contact with the police long before they became a public topic.

The Mellunmäki mosque has its own school and many youth evenings are also organized there. Bahmanpour introduces the prayer recess.

Concerns about young people joining gangs do not rumble in a vacuum. Bahmanpour has seen young people whose lives have taken a turn for the worse due to crime and the wrong association.

“If there are non-existent ties to the rest of the community, then you will find a home in that gang. It becomes the whole world.”

For several years now, the police have been telling about ten street gangs active in the capital region, which include more than a hundred young men. Most of them have an immigrant background themselves or in their family.

Bahmanpour strongly believes that in a country like Finland, the problems of young people can still be tackled. But it requires extensive cooperation from the whole society.

“I think the situation can still be clarified. We don’t suffer from poverty in such a way that people have to turn to gangs because of lack of money.”