Cesar Olalde, an 18-year-old American youth, was arrested in suburban Texarkana for murdering his entire family, including his parents and siblings. According to the local media report, he thought they were cannibals planning to eat him.

On May 23, 2023, the Nash Police, in Texas, received an alarming call in which they reported an armed subject who, apparently, had killed his relatives, among whom was a child of five years.

Once the police officers arrived at the residence, they found Olalde entrenched in his house, for which reason they were forced to enter into a negotiation. When they managed to get the surrender of the young man, the authorities entered the scene and found a bleak picture.

The lifeless bodies of Rubén Olalde and Aida García, parents of César Olalde, were found in the bathroom of the house, along with those of Lisbet Olalde and Oliver Olalde, both brothers of the suspect.

In an affidavit, Nash Police Officer Craig Buster noted: “It appeared as if the victims had been shot at various locations in the residence and (had been dragged) into the bathroom. Multiple spent cartridge cases were found throughout the home and blood splattered on multiple surfaces.”

Cesar Olalde is 18 years old. Photo: Facebook: Cesar Olalde

César Olalde was captured, taken to the Texarkana Bi-State Justice Center and charged with multiple murders. The US justice system imposed a bail of 10 million dollars on him and what is known, so far, is that the investigation continues its course to determine what exactly happened inside the residence on May 23.

In his testimony, Buster pointed out that on the day of the crime, Joseph Flieder, a colleague of Lisbet Olalde, had gone to the residence to look for the young woman, since he had not attended work that day. Since he did not get an answer when he knocked on the door, he decided to force his way in along with another family member who was also searching for her relatives.

It was only to enter to meet Cesar, who allegedly pointed a gun, brandished a knife and he confessed to Flieder that “he had killed his family because they were cannibals and they were going to eat him.” Following this confession, Lisbet’s co-worker contacted the Nash Police.

Rubén, Aida, Lisbet and Oliver at a graduation ceremony.

The statement of probable cause indicates that the captured man called 911 and confessed to having shot his family. He would have even managed to identify his father, Rubén, by his name.

In dialogue with ‘KTBS’, Robert Ward, a neighbor of the Olalde family, revealed that they were extremely nice. “They took care of me. They were very hard workers. They never caused any problems,” the older man said.

Diana, another of Rubén and Aida’s daughters, turned to GoFundMe to raise funds for the family’s funeral services. She there described her hardworking and loving parents and her siblings as cheerful and full of life.

It is known that Lisbet had recently graduated from university and was planning to become a teacher; while César, her older brother, had plans to enter an apprenticeship program to work as a plumber.

