Young Ajax has booked a good result against leader PEC Zwolle with Brian Brobbey in the base. The team from Amsterdam, which is in sixteenth place in the Kitchen Champion Division, kept the title candidate at a 0-0 draw.

PEC Zwolle may have been the better team, but in injury time Young Ajax had the greatest chance to open the score through Christian Rasmussen. The Danish midfielder was allowed to moor from eleven meters, but his effort was turned by Jasper Schendelaar.

Brobbey could not play a leading role in the Kitchen Champion Division get-together. The striker had to do in the premier league last weekend with a reserve role. Coach John Heitinga opted for Dusan Tadic at the point of the attack, who was flanked by Steven Bergwijn and Mohammed Kudus. Brobbey came in as a substitute after the break and did himself a good favor by determining the final score at 0-5 with two goals.

For Brobbey it was his first appearance in the first division this season. Despite the loss of points, PEC Zwolle remains the proud leader of the Kitchen Champion Division. Dick Schreuder’s team has collected 54 points after 23 rounds, seven more than number two Heracles. However, the Almeloans do have a game credit.

Willem II wins

Willem II has won a Brabant derby for the second time in four days. The Tilburg team defeated FC Eindhoven tonight with convincing numbers: 3-0. Jizz Hornkamp, ​​Dani Mathieu and Jeremy Bokila accounted for the goals on behalf of Willem II, which climbed to fifth place in the Kitchen Champion Division thanks to the second victory in a row.

The Tilburgers started the season moderately and were in the middle for a long time, but have been on the rise in recent weeks. Willem II now has only three points less than number three Almere City.