Young Ajax has climbed to fourth place in the Kitchen Champion Division. The Amsterdam formation won 0-2 against the peers of Jong FC Utrecht tonight.











Ajax overtook ADO Den Haag in the ranking, but has played one more match. ADO was unable to play against Excelsior Rotterdam last weekend, due to a large number of infections with the corona virus in the opponent.

After just over fifteen minutes, Jong Ajax took the lead. Youri Regeer scored the opening goal. In extra time, Christian Rasmussen made the difference even more. Year-old Ivar Jenner (18) made his debut at Jong FC Utrecht.

Young PSV did not benefit from Almere City. It was 5-1 for the team of Ruud van Nistelrooy, so that the Eindhoven team settled firmly in the middle bracket. Almere City remained in 19th place and already conceded the 48th goal of the season at De Herdgang tonight. Simon Colyn, Nigel Thomas, Fedde Leysen, Johan Bakayoko and August Priske Flyger scored the goals for Jong PSV. Jonas Arweiler did something in return on behalf of the visitors.

© Pro Shots / Marcel van Dorst

