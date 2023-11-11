As the world ages, Africa blossoms with youth. By 2050, one in four people on the planet will be African, a seismic shift that is already beginning to occur.

You can hear it in the music the world listens to. It can be seen in movies, fashion and politics. It can be seen in the entrepreneurial drive of young Africans—and in the urgent struggle to find employment. You can see it in the waves of young people who risk everything to migrate—and in the dilemmas of those who stay.

Staggering changes are underway in Africa, where the population is projected to nearly double to 2.5 billion over the next quarter century—an era that will transform many African countries and also radically reshape their relationship with the rest of the world.

Birth rates are falling in wealthier nations, raising anxiety about caring for aging societies. But the baby boom in Africa continues apace, feeding the youngest population on the planet.

The average age on the African continent is 19 years. In India, the most populous country in the world, it is 28 years. In China and the US, it is 38 years.

The implications of this “youthquake,” as some call it, are immense, but will likely vary greatly across Africa, a continent of countless cultures and some 54 countries that covers an area larger than China, Europe, India and the United States combined. .

But the first signs are already here. It resonates with the bustle of the continent’s expanding cities, making Africa the fastest urbanizing continent on the planet.

It beats in the packed stadiums of London or New York, where African musicians are breaking into the pop world, and in the bustling megachurches of West Africa, where the future of Christianity is being shaped.

And it shows in the glow of Africa’s 670 million cell phones, one for every two people on the continent — the dominant Internet device used to move money, start revolutions, stoke frustrations and fuel dreams.

Young Africans are better educated than ever: 44 percent graduated from high school in 2020, up from 27 percent in 2000.

“It feels like the opportunities for us are limitless right now,” said Jean-Patrick Niambé, a 24-year-old hip-hop artist from the Ivory Coast.

Africa’s political reach is also growing. Their leaders are courted at flashy summits by foreign powers who covet their huge reserves of minerals needed to make electric cars and solar panels for the green revolution.

African leaders are disdaining the victim image and demanding a greater voice. In September, the African Union joined the Group of 20, the main forum for international economic cooperation, and took a seat at the same table as the European Union.

Companies are chasing the tens of millions of new consumers emerging each year in Africa, representing untapped markets for cosmetics, organic foods and even champagne.

Its population of millionaires, the fastest growing on the planet, is expected to double to 768,000 by 2027, estimates the Credit Suisse bank.

Africa has always been a young continent – ​​just 20 years ago the average age was 17 – but never to such magnitude. In the next decade, Africa will have the largest workforce in the world, surpassing China and India. By the 2040s, it will represent two of every five children born on the planet.

Experts say this next tide of humanity will bring Africa to the forefront of the most pressing concerns of our era, such as climate change, the energy transition and migration.

When Nigerian star Burna Boy appeared before an adoring crowd at New York’s Citi Field this summer, he was confirmed as pop royalty. Weeks before, in London, he had filled a venue with capacity for 80,000 people. In NY, he became the first African artist to sell out an American stadium.

He sang his new single, “Sittin’ on Top of the World.”

It was yet another milestone for Afrobeats, a West African music genre that is becoming a global sensation. Afrobeats songs were streamed more than 13 billion times on Spotify last year, up from 8 billion in 2021. The genre’s biggest hit, Rema’s “Calm Down,” was a phenomenon among fans at the Copa Soccer World Cup in Qatar.

African fashion had its own shows in Paris and Milan. In Venice, Africa is the focus of this year’s Architecture Biennale. Last year, an architect from Burkina Faso won the prestigious Pritzker Prize. In 2021, Tanzanian-born Abdulrazak Gurnah won the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Long considered a niche interest in the West, African culture has become the continent’s soft power and a source of hard cash.

Not long ago, technology was the big idea for Africa to get out of poverty.

Startups emerged in countries such as Nigeria, South Africa and Morocco. Innovative technologies, such as M-Pesa, brought mobile banking to tens of millions of people. Women-only coding schools emerged. Microsoft and Google established major centers in Kenya, the self-described “Silicon Savannah” of East Africa. The optimists spoke of an “Africa on the rise.”

But while the technology attracted billions of dollars in investment, it failed miserably on a crucial front: job creation. Chronic unemployment, an old problem, is today a major crisis.

The continent’s working-age population – people between 15 and 65 – will reach one billion in the next decade.

What will these billion workers do?

“That’s a problem,” said Mo Ibrahim, a Sudanese-born telecommunications magnate and philanthropist.

It’s also a problem for the world, said Aubrey Hruby, an investor in Africa and author of “The Next Africa.” “After climate change, Africa’s jobs crisis will be a defining challenge of our era,” she said.

Elsewhere, the answer was industrialization. Africa is poorly positioned for this. Apart from South Africa and a handful of North African countries, most of the continent has failed to industrialize.

Infrastructure is an obstacle. Some 600 million Africans, or 4 in 10, lack electricity. Major roads and railways lead to the coasts, a legacy of extractive colonialism, which inhibits trade between countries.

Despite representing 18 percent of the world’s population, Africa accounts for only 3 percent of all trade.

For legions of young Africans, that leaves only one option: leave. Every year, tens of thousands of doctors, academics and other skilled migrants flee the continent. And the countries they leave behind depend on them to survive. In 2021, African migrants sent home $96 billion in remittances, three times more than all foreign aid combined, the African Development Bank found.

In fact, most young immigrants do not even leave the continent and move to other countries in Africa. But the ordeal of those who risk their lives to travel further—abandoned to their fate on ships that sink in the Mediterranean Sea or crossing the Central American jungle to reach the United States—has become a powerful emblem of desperation.

A young continent is ruled by older men. The average African leader is 63 years old; the oldest, President Paul Biya of Cameroon, is 90 years old. Under them, democracy has fallen to its lowest point in decades.

But there is one key group that African gerontocrats have failed to win over: youth alienated from their own nations.

“Our elites treat us like idiots,” said Nourdine Aouadé, a lawyer and young political leader, in Niamey, Niger’s capital, after a coup in August.

The majority of young Africans admire and desire democracy, numerous surveys have shown.

While some flee, others take up a weapon.

In the Sahel, the semi-arid region bordering the Sahara that runs through the African continent, tens of thousands of teenagers have joined militant groups linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

But the main driver of this powerful insurgency is not an extremist ideology or religious belief, reveals a UN study of 1,000 former combatants from eight countries. Instead, the main reason for joining a militant group was the simple desire to have a job.

The Sahel is the global center of extremist violence and will account for 43 percent of all deaths of this nature in 2022, the Global Terrorism Index reports. And it has the highest birth rates—an average of seven children per woman in Niger and northern Nigeria, six in Mali and Chad, and five in Sudan and Burkina Faso.

High birth rates alone do not cause insurgencies. But they are an important accelerator when combined with poverty. These factors are why many see the Sahel as the most worrying manifestation of Africa’s “youthquake.”

A key to addressing that problem lies with teenagers like Asiya Saidu. Like many in Zaria, a Muslim-majority city in Nigeria, Saidu expected to be married by age 14 and have her first child soon after. Instead, she enrolled in the Center for the Education of Girls, a US-funded program that has helped about 70,000 girls stay in school and have smaller families.

Researchers have found that educating girls has an unusually large effect on family size in Africa because it delays the age of marriage and helps young women space out their children.

Saidu, now 17, recently applied to nursing school.

“I want to get married,” he said. But first, “I want to be independent and learn to support myself.”

By: DECLAN WALSH