Have you ever thought about how strange it is that more and more young people are getting sick from types of cancer that were once considered “diseases of the elderly”? Imagine being in your 20s or 30s and being told you have a cancer that usually affects much older people. It's a disconcerting reality that is becoming more and more common around the world.

It seems that the rates of over a dozen of types of this disease are increasing among adults under 50. This increase varies from country to country, but models based on global data predict that the number of early-onset cancer cases will increase by about 30% between 2019 and 2030. Nhe United Statesfor example, cancer colorectal has become the principal cause of cancer death among men under 50 years. Among young women, it has become the second leading cause of cancer death.

THE researchers they are trying to understand why we are seeing this increase. Some of the likely contributors, such as rising obesity rates and early cancer screening, do not fully explain the increase. Some are looking to the gut microbiome for answers or in the genomes of the tumors themselves. But many think the answers are still buried in studies that have tracked the lives and health of children born half a century ago.

A worrying demographic shift in cancer

Cancer is affecting younger demographics, pushing for earlier screening. Cancer rates among young adults in the United States they are increasing more rapidly in women than in men and in Hispanic people more rapidly than in non-Hispanic white people. Additionally, there are more black people with early-onset colorectal cancer inclined to be diagnosed younger and at a more advanced stage than white people.

There was a push for one screening more earlythanks in part to high-profile cases like the actor's death Chadwick Boseman for colon cancer at the age of 43 years old. In 2018, the American Cancer Society urged people to undergo colorectal cancer screening starting at age 45, rather than the previous recommendation of age 50.

THE researchers they are also looking into the characteristics genetics of early-onset tumors and the role of the human microbiome. Disruptions in the composition of the microbiome, such as those caused by dietary changes or antibiotics, have been linked to inflammation and to an increased risk of several diseases, including some forms of cancer.

Lately, research is looking back in time for clues to better understand early-onset cancers. Studies following cohorts from prenatal to adulthood could offer valuable insights.