The actress Samantha Weinstein, star of the remake of the film ‘Carrie’, died at the age of 28, after having fought against a ovarian cancer that he was diagnosed during 2021, it is reported on various news portals.

Through Instagram, the family of Samantha Weinstein shares the unfortunate news of the death of the young actress:

“After two and a half years of cancer treatment and after a lifetime of traveling the world, voicing cartoons, making music and learning more about life than many will ever know, He’s off on a new adventure.”

The young woman died accompanied by her loved ones in a hospital in Toronto, Canada, it is also detailed.

Samantha was a singer and had married her fiancé Michael Knutson on October 29 last year, and on her social media she shared that it was “the best day of her life.”

“I married my best friend, my partner and the love of my life”, This was published by the young woman, who at that time revealed that she was continuing her treatment for the ovarian cancer that she was diagnosed with.

Samantha Weinstein was born in Toronto, Canada, in 1995, and had participated in several television series, and in 2013 she starred in the remake of ‘Carrie’, a horror film from the seventies.

