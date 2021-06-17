The world of Latin American cinema is in mourning. This morning the death of Fernando Xavier de Casta, a teenager who played the leading role in the feature film Plaza Catedral, by the Panamanian director, was confirmed Abner benaim.

Through their social networks, the director of the film and the actress Ilse Salas, also the protagonist of the film, they fired the young man and regretted that he was a victim of the violence that is unleashed in their country.

“I am very sad, shocked by the tragic death of Fernando Xavier de Casta (…). Fernando was a very special young man. His talent, his charisma, his intelligence, his genuine smile, conquered everyone who met him. It was shining, ”he wrote Benaim on his Instagram account.

For its part, Ilse Salas, known for her participation in the Netflix series 100 Days to Fall in Love, also had words for her colleague.

“After reality hit us once again, my conclusion is that there is nothing left but to honor the life that we had to share. The violence in which we live in Latin America and the world kills children. It makes children think they are men … they are children, it does not allow children to be children. Kill boys who had to become men too soon, “said the actress.

Ilse Salas was moved by the death of her co-star. Photo: Ilse Salas / Instagram.

Rooms He also addressed the young actor’s family. “My deepest hug to your family and friends. We have to keep each memory, very deep. We have to do something about the violence that plagues our countries. Open your eyes to the world and always open your heart. Rest in Peace, precious friend ”, concluded the interpreter.

Fernando Xavier de Casta He played Chief in the film Plaza Catedral, a boy who looked after cars in front of the apartment of Alicia (Ilse Salas), a divorced woman who recently lost her son. Unfortunately, Xavier de Casta could not see his performance on screen. “A film that he did not see, of which he would have been very proud because his work is precious. A tremendous colleague ”, he added Ilse.