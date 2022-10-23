Young | A school psychologist used to be an intolerable taboo, which today’s open young people do not understand

Having a mental health problem was considered a shameful thing in the past, but today young people talk about mental health more openly than ever. Could the time for silence finally be over?

The authors belong to the Youth Voice editorial team of the city of Helsinki, which brings out the perspectives of young people in the media.

“About mental health speaking is still a taboo for many representatives of the older generation,” says Vörnkääläinen Heikki Juntunen16.

Although there is some discussion of mental health problems in his own family, Juntunen, who attends high school, prefers to talk about them with his friends. He feels that parents do not have the same understanding of the difficulties and burden of studying.

It is normal in Juntunen’s circle of friends to visit a school psychologist, and he himself has done so a few times. During the visit to the psychologist, he told his friends and sister, but not his parents.

“My sister knows me the best,” Juntunen explains.

According to Heikki Juntunen’s experience, the atmosphere and discussion culture of high school is more open and free than in middle school. “Many suffered from the atmosphere of our middle school.”

Mental health executive director of the confederation Olavi Sydänmaanlakka believes in the way young people talk about mental health. According to him, students in particular promote a conversation culture that is significantly more open than older generations.

At best, a more open discussion culture will now also move to workplaces with young people studying according to Sydänmaanlak.

In Heikki Juntunen’s opinion, it is easiest to talk to people his own age, because they understand best what is happening around them and where the problems stem from. When discussing mental health, the tone is understanding, helpful and constructive.

Often in conversations, problems can be approached with humor, because it is an easy way to approach the issue with friends. However, there is a downside to using humor.

“It’s hard to get to the root of problems and help a person if the conversation can’t continue without humor,” says Juntunen.

“Young people with mental health problems are not just ‘difficult adolescents’, and no one should be labeled as such.”

This is the starting point of the writer from Vantaa Soili Pohjalainen in a novel based on personal experiences Under the skinwhich tells about life in the family of a young person suffering from depression.

At the same time, the novel is part of the way in which mental health problems are increasingly talked about these days: more openly, without judgment.

When my own daughter starts cutting herself, many things in life change.

“If life throws such a topic into your hands, you feel that you have to tell about it. There are many families where someone suffers from mental health problems,” says Pohjalainen.

Pohjalainen’s daughter has recovered and she has given her consent to the publication of the book.

“Children are still considered their parents’ calling cards. How the children are dressed or how they behave is thought to reveal something about the conditions at home,” says Soili Pohjalainen.

According to Pohjalainen, the discussion about mental health started to change at the turn of the millennium.

“Famous people came forward with depression or eating disorders and people started talking about them. In my childhood, ‘crazy’ meant a scary and maybe dangerous person. There were some ‘crazy’ ones and then everyone else. It’s as if mental health problems of varying degrees didn’t exist, although of course there did.”

The generation of his Pohjainen parents still considered mental health problems taboo. He believes that being labeled as crazy must have prevented many from seeking help. The author’s own “therapy generation”, which grew up in the 1980s, already talks about things more openly.

“We go all the way to the bottom and grind everything through. When things don’t always go well, friends listen and understand.”

Olavi Sydänmaanlakka says that he once thought that it would be valuable for everyone to go through a period of mental health problems.

“Through that, you understand much more about yourself and can give compassion to others.”

Mental health problems do not define the individual, but are only part of the personality. According to Sydänmaanlaka, the understanding of this has increased tremendously during his own career.

Completely there is still no open mental health discussion.

“However, it’s less common at the coffee table at work or after a meeting that we talk about things like this, we cut and quilt”, says Soili Pohjalainen.

According to him, more resources are needed for the treatment of young people’s mental health problems.

“Although many other things in the world are crying out for money, the adults owe it to the young.”

Also Heikki Juntunen emphasizes the importance of professional help. He feels that parents make a bull out of a fly when it comes to mental health.

“Sometimes I would like to talk without feeling sorry for myself,” Juntunen hopes.