Young 32-year-old mother found dead in her bed by her ex-husband: what emerged from the first investigations in the house

Tragedy in Trento, 32-year-old found lifeless in her bed by her ex-husband: the man was worried because she wasn't answering the phone

A new heartbreaking episode emerged late this morning, Wednesday 17 January, in the city of Trento. A 32 years old, mother of a little girl, was found lifeless in her bed by her ex-husband. At the moment the investigators are in her home, for the initial investigations of the case.

The man worried by the many phone calls, which never received an answer, soon went to the home. But once he got in, he did it heartbreaking discovery.

According to information released by some local media, the discovery occurred late in the morning today, Wednesday 17 January. Precisely in a house that is located in via LiguriaBolghera district, in the city of Trento.

From what emerged, the woman was found lifeless in her home Bed. It is not yet clear whether they also found several traces of blood, but at the moment the officers have chosen to do not make any statements.

The prosecutor on duty, Patrizia Foiera is now carrying out all the relevant investigations. They are doing the first reliefs in the house and are also listening to the testimony of the man who found her.

From what emerged the girl, she was mother of a little girlwhich is not yet clear where it is located, was separate and had also started a new relationship. But it is not yet clear that it is the new one company.

32 year old found lifeless: initial investigations

The investigators who are doing the first investigationsthey would have discovered that the 32-year-old's death can be traced back to about two days ago. However, at the moment there is still no confirmation on this aspect.

You just have to wait for the medical examiner to finish thepreliminary autopsy examination on site. The Carabinieri who intervened are now taking various hypotheses into consideration, but for now the crime seems to be the most plausible.

The ex-husband who arrived at the house was worriedas he made several phone calls to the woman, who never received one answer. There will be further updates on the incident.