Nothing was saved. Jonathan Horna Feijoobetter known as Youna, went online to speak with Magaly Medina in the latest edition of her program, due to the publications she made on her instagram where he hinted that his break with Samahara Lobatón was due to infidelity.

What did Youna say about Samahara Lobatón?

In the conversation with the presenter of ATV, the barber revealed that his daughter’s mother “was disloyal to him.” He pointed out that he found affectionate conversations on his ex-partner’s cell phone with a stranger.

After this, Magaly wanted to know if he knew who was the person with whom, supposedly, they would have been unfaithful and if he was linked to the king of sports: “Is that person, that man, a footballer?”. At first, Youna didn’t want to answer, due to her insistence, she implied that the entertainment journalist was correct.

“Hmm, I think so. I am not going to say names (…) I am going to reserve that information… I have proof of everything, if in case someone says that what I am saying is a lie”, assured the also influencer.

Who would be the footballer with whom Samahara would have been unfaithful to Youna?

Medina continued with her interrogation looking for the father of Samahara’s daughter to reveal the name of the soccer player in question, even telling her that she understood that he was a selected player.

“They have given me a name, but I want you to say it.Is it true that these conversations that Samahara Lobatón had are with the soccer player Yordi Reyna?Magaly questioned. “I’m not going to answer that,” Youna finally said.

Samahara Lobatón denies having been unfaithful to Youna and confronts him: “How many times did he turn me around”

After the statements made by Youna, Klug decided to call the Magaly Medina program to deny everything said by her daughter’s father. “It makes me very sad to see him in a victim position because he does not have it. He does not remember the times I had to endure (…) because he believed he was very alive when talking to women. How many times did he turn me around. I am single since last Sunday (June 18),” she said.

In addition,Samahara Lobaton, who will appear this June 21 on the set of “Magaly TV, the firm”, took the opportunity to send a message to Youna so that she can give her daughter’s support. She revealed that during all this time she was the one who took care of all the minor’s expenses.

Samahara Lobatón demands S/6,000 to talk about his breakup with Youna and he asks for US$1,000

The program“America Today”surprised more than one viewer, this Wednesday, June 21, after revealing the large amounts of money that Samahara Lobatón and her ex-partner Youna demand to talk about their breakup in front of cameras. Reporters from the morning magazine, broadcast by América TV, wrote to both figures separately to ask if they could provide their version of the facts. In this line, the daughter of Melissa Klug indicated how much is the amount that they must pay her if they wanted them to go to the set of the television space. For her part, the father of her only daughter also did the same. Both actions left the TV drivers astonished.

“Can you come on Monday?” the reporter asked Lobatón. “6,000 soles. There I am whoever pays me, “replied the daughter of Melissa Klug. After that, the production of “America Today” contacted Youna, who was asked to tell what had happened. “I already closed with a program. (I want) 1,000 dollars ”, specified the ex-partner of the influencer.

Samahara would have a new partner, according to Youna: “In 2 days after he arrived, he is already leading his life”

Youna accused the daughter ofMelissa Klügof having been unfaithful in their relationship and of, supposedly, having conversations with a soccer player: “I asked him to block him, not to have contact with him, that I was very insecure and I told him to stop things and that we are here to have a family.”

Despite the insistence ofMagaly Medina, the barber did not want to confirm the rumors that the person with whom Samahara would have failed in the relationship would be Yordy Reyna. He also stated that he believes that the former reality girl could already have a new partner.

“We agreed that I was going to return in October to celebrate the baby’s birthday, we took it as a space and gave ourselves some time, to think things through and think about the future of our daughter… but I keep learning things that, In two days after she arrived in Peru, she is already making her life, I don’t know if she already has a partner,” Youna said.

Did Samahara Lobatón have something with Yordy Reyna?

Magaly Medina asked Samahara Lobatón if she actually had an approach with the soccer player Yordy Reyna. “He (Youna) wants to look good. In November I was not with him, I celebrated my birthday alone (…). That person he asked me to block does not exist because there is no one with whom he has turned around, ”she said.

