Younathe father of the daughter of Samahara Lobaton, generated controversy on the afternoon of September 19 by publishing photos of a young woman, so many wondered if it was her new partner. Later, she was encouraged to do a ‘live’ on Instagram and she was the protagonist. At first they were a little shy, but later she was encouraged to kiss him.

Youna kisses young man in Instagram LIVE broadcast

Youna Horna He surprised more than one by sharing moments with a woman on his Instagram stories. Then, she and he kissed at the insistence of the followers, who wrote again and again “kiss Kiss“.

Will they make it official? It seems that the ex-partner of Samahara Lobaton He turned the page and would have a new opportunity in love with this woman, who appears in the video with long braids, although she has not yet confirmed it. For her part, Samahara Lobatón would continue by Bryan Torres’ side, as he indicated, after being protected leaving the apartment of the daughter of the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’.

Youna and Thamara Gómez uploaded videos together: what relationship do they have?

TO Youna He was also romantically linked to the singer Thamara Gómez after appearing together in the barber’s stories after an outing to a nightclub in Miami, United States. The young singer was blunt and in an interview for a popular local newspaper she stated that they are just friends. Furthermore, she stressed that there is “no chance” of having anything more than a friendship with him.

“We were always friends. We met at a nightclub and enjoyed ourselves like the friends we are and that’s it. So do not speculate things that are not“said the former member of Corazón Serrano.

