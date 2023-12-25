Nothing was kept silent. Youna is on everyone's lips after a peculiar publication in instagram which he did because of the Christmas festivities. The barber sent some strong words to Samahara Lobatón regarding the upbringing of her daughter and the refusal that the influencer would have in allowing him to spend time with her little girl. But what was the message exactly? Find out in the following note.

What did Youna say about Samahara Lobatón?

It all started when Youna shared several stories on her official Instagram account about her Christmas Eve. It is important to emphasize that he is in the United States fighting for a better future, so he can only communicate with his daughter through video calls.

In that sense, the barber published a photo in which he accused Samahara Lobaton of preventing him from seeing his little girl at Christmas. This is not the first time that the influencer has made public that Melissa Klug's daughter does not let him spend time with her daughter.

Youna made it public that Samahara Lobatón did not let her see her daughter at Christmas. Photo: LR/Youna/Instagram composition

“Merry Christmas to everyone, especially to my beautiful daughter who, God willing, will soon be spending Christmas together. If they ask me about Xianna, they won't let me see her even on Christmas!”Youna attacked.

Why won't Melissa Klug spend Christmas with Samahara Lobatón?

Melissa KlugHe revealed that he will celebrate Christmas with his children and his partner in the United States, but the big absentee was the influencer Samahara Lobatón. Bryan Torres' partner explained the delicate reason why he did not travel abroad with his brothers.

“That's right, (I will spend Christmas) with my children and Jesus (…). We will only spend it with my children and him, as a family. Sammy (Samahara) and the baby (his granddaughter) were in the plans to come, but Due to health issues, everything was canceled. Health comes first,” he told Trome. He was also consulted about the state of health of her daughter, but she preferred not to talk about the subject.

