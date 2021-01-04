The British musician Gerry Marsden, known among other things for the soccer anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, has passed away. Liverpool FC, his hometown club, paid tribute to Marsden on Sunday on Twitter.

D.he British musician Gerry Marsden, who became famous as the singer in the band Gerry And The Pacemakers (“Ferry Cross The Mersey”) in the 1960s, is dead. His family announced this on Sunday evening. “Gerry died today after a brief illness that was in no way related to Covid-19. His wife, daughters and grandchildren are devastated, “said the statement, from which the British news agency PA quoted. The radio presenter friend Pete Price had announced the death of Marsden at the age of 78 on Twitter earlier on Sunday. Manager Robert Pratt also confirmed the news of the death according to the station “Sky News”.

One of the most famous songs by the Liverpool-based group, whose first three singles became number one hits in Great Britain, is the song “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, which has been the club anthem of English football champions Liverpool for decades and is also often used in can be heard in other football stadiums. Liverpool FC paid tribute to Marsden on Sunday on Twitter. “It is with great sadness that we learn of Gerry Marsden’s death,” wrote the club. “Gerry’s words will be with us forever. You’ll Never Walk Alone. “

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

With the most successful representatives of the so-called Merseybeat scene, the Beatles, Gerry And The Pacemakers not only had their hometown Liverpool in common, but also the manager Brian Epstein and the producer George Martin. Other hits of the group were “How Do You Do It?” And “I Like It”.