The easiest way to make sure you never have to get up from the couch in the evening is to find someone who responds to “Honey, can I…?” If you’re the person who responds to “Honey, can I…?”, then you’ve done something wrong. If you’ve fallen for it, we’ve got the solution for you. You can now buy a 1:14 scale crane that can lift up to 60 kilos. A cup of tea shouldn’t be a problem.

The crane is inspired by the Liebherr LTM 1350 and is made by the brand Eyewhale. The thing weighs 49 kilos and comes with counterweights totaling 35 kilos. The crane’s arm can reach five meters in length and lift up to 60 kilos off the ground. Everything is controlled via the remote control, even the outriggers that you fold out for stability. Apparently 28 channels are used by the remote control to make the crane fully functional.

With the arm folded in, the crane is 1.3 meters long and just over 21 centimeters wide. If you suspect that this is probably not a cheap toy, you are right. If you were to order it directly from China, you would pay 14,000 euros excluding shipping costs. Not surprising, because the remote control alone costs 1,000 euros. In addition, we suspect that customs also wants to see some clearance costs. Wouldn’t you rather buy a real car?