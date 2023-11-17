We have a love-hate relationship with Mitsuoka. The company is great because it is different from all other tuners, but they are often cars with a, eh, nice character. But this time the nail couldn’t have been hit on the head better by Mitsuoka with the M55 Concept. The company converts a standard Honda Civic into a cool tribute to the classic Dodge Charger.

You read that right: the M55 will remain a study model for the time being. According to Mitsuoka, the M55 Concept is an interpretation of the American Japanese cars from the 1970s. According to the company, that period is very important because Japanese cars were ‘Americanized’ at that time. Mitsuoka has tried to summarize that mix of America and Japan in the M55.

Elements from other cars in the M55 Concept

We also clearly see references to other cars. The front is reminiscent of the Datsun 240K and the louvers on the stern resemble those of the Toyota Celica from the 80s. The headlights and taillights are also inspired by cars of yesteryear. The Civic remains largely the same on the inside, but somehow the minimalist interior matches the fake Dodge very well.

The M55 Concept will be on display at Mitsuoka’s two showrooms in the coming months. Perhaps if there is enough interest, the Japanese company will want to make some production models. And very, very possibly, Mitsuoka will build a number of versions based on the Honda Civic Type R. Can we already dream of that?