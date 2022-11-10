Unless you look closely at the picture above. Then you immediately know what the most EV-friendly city in the Netherlands is. But do you also know why? Oh no? Then read on!

Nowadays we have lists and rankings for everything. For example, Amsterdam is the most expensive city to park, Hilversum has the most traffic jams per inhabitant and Bohemian Rhapsody (to the great chagrin of @willeme) at the top of the Top 2000. But there is more, much more.

This is how it has been since this year the election of the most EV-friendly city in the Netherlands. A panel of people-in-the-know has compared all Dutch cities to determine where it is best to drive your EV. And as with any competition, there can only be 1 winner…

What is the EV-friendliest city in the Netherlands

Let’s go to the Top 3. Because that’s what it’s all about, of course. At 3 is the most beautiful city in the country, at least, according to some; Utrecht. You can easily charge there and until recently you didn’t even have to pay parking fees as the owner of an EV, but that’s okay.

The number 2 is Amsterdam. Perhaps that has something to do with the ridiculously high parking prices there? We wouldn’t be surprised. Oh yes, the fact that even with an EV you can hardly enter the city center and cannot park at all, will also play a role.

The number 1 is Rotterdam. That city has it, they sometimes say…

Rotterdam the number 1

The jury of all-knowing people has chosen Rotterdam as the most EV-friendly city in the Netherlands and this is their reasoning…

The transition to an energy-efficient and cleaner transport policy is clearly tackled from various pillars aimed at the inhabitants, the logistics sector and the charging infrastructure. The municipality also sets a good example with its EV policy for its own municipal vehicle fleet. Rotterdam, you won’t get more EV-friendly here in the Netherlands

And the port city can put that in its pocket. Now let’s hope they don’t walk beside their shoes and, for example, throw up the parking fees hard, because then this honorary title will soon be over.

Can we count on you Mister Aboutaleb?

Beautiful!

This article You will never guess what the most EV-friendly city in the Netherlands is appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Youll #guess #EVfriendly #city #Netherlands