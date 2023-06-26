Despite his age, the Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa continues with the intention of once again being able to defend the goal of the Mexican team for the next World Cup.
It was in an interview where the veteran goalkeeper continues with the firm intention of being able to play his sixth cup tournament, this to be one of the footballers with the most World Cups played.
“I want to reach my sixth World Cup, I feel good physically, I feel mentally wanting to continue, this is a National Team and any active professional player capable of contributing to his team can have the doors open”commented the experienced goalkeeper.
More news from the Mexican team:
“For me, being here is a source of pride and many say you could already be resting, I don’t see it that way, I am happy here and I think about winning another title with the National Team and I told them to infect them because it is not easy to be so many years and I want to continue reaping things, but I care more about the group theme”he added.
Although 95 percent of the Mexican fans know that Guillermo Ochoa’s cycle with the Mexican team has ended, so it is necessary to step aside and begin to give young goalkeepers a chance, who are crying out for a chance to defend the colors of the Tricolor.
However, Guillermo Ochoa is still determined to be able to appear in another World Cup, and since things are going badly in the Mexican team, it does not seem that it will be a crazy idea 3 years from now.
#Youll #Memo #Ochoa #clear #sixth #world #cup
Leave a Reply