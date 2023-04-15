It’s probably fair to say Daedelic Entertainment’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been a little divisive since its unveiling in 2019, and it likely won’t help that the developer has now announced it’s charging extra for anyone that wants to hear its elves speak in authentic Elvish.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, for the uninitiated, forges something of an unusual path through Middle-earth, taking its wide-eyed lead – already an unusual choice for a protagonist – on a pre-Lord of the Rings adventure combining “subtle tactical stealth” and “fast-paced parkour action”.

Perhaps a little oddly, given you’d think Daedelic would want to keep The Lord of the Rings fans firmly on its side, the developer has now announced those wanting to experience the adventure with more authentic elf voice acting “in the Elvish language of Sindarin ” – an addition the developer is aiming at “die-hard fans who want to immerse themselves even more while exploring the world of Tolkien” – will need to cough up extra for Gollum’s Precious Edition.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum story trailer.

The Precious Edition features four bits of DLC alongside the base game – a 100-piece concept art “exhibition”, a “lore compendium”, an original soundtrack, plus the aforementioned Sindarin voice acting pack – all of which will cost around £10/ $10 more than the £42.99/$49.99 standard edition. Those that don’t want to invest in the Precious Edition will also have the option to buy the included bits of DLC separately, according to the game’s official Twitter account, but it’s unclear how much they’ll cost individually.

On the plus side, Elvish or no, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum could be a bit of a treat for Lord of the Rings fans when it releases for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S on 25th May . Eurogamer’s Ed Nightingale was impressed by its dedication to authenticity when he went hands-on earlier this year, saying its story is likely one “lore enthusiasts will pore over.”