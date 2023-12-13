In Vercelli a man ended up in handcuffs for mistreating his partner's young daughter. While he insulted her and beat her, he also told her that he would end up like Giulia Cecchettin

“You'll end up like Giulia Cecchettin“: with these words the stepfather verbally and physically attacked a young girl in Vercelli. The man was arrested for mistreating his partner's daughter, after the complaint against him. When he threatened her, he referred to the femicide of the young 22-year-old girl, who lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Filippo Turetta.

There Vercelli police snapped handcuffs on the wrists of a 65-year-old man. He is accused of domestic abuse. His partner's daughter reported him, claiming that she had suffered abuse since he was 12 years old.

The acts gradually became more and more violent. Recently he allegedly hit her several times, verbally threatening her to end up like him Giulia Cecchettin, the 22 year old girl killed by her ex-girlfriend. A situation of this kind had already emerged in recent days, with a parent insulting a female basketball referee.

After complaint from the girl, the police officers snapped the handcuffs on the man's wrists. The 65-year-old is now in a cell at the prison in Vercelli, in Piedmont. The hearing before the preliminary investigation judge is awaited.

The partner's daughter filed a complaint against her mother's Italian partner, going to the police officers of the Flying Squad of the Police Headquarters. The State Police of Vercelli then ordered the precautionary measure in prison.

Based on previous conduct, psychological violence and threats against the girl, the investigators, coordinated by the Deputy Prosecutor Dr. Paternò, have ordered the precautionary measure against the 65-year-old. At the moment the man is a suspect and his position will be examined.