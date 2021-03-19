F.Ast two thirds of Germans consider the lifting of travel restrictions for Mallorca to be wrong. In a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency, 65 percent rejected the Federal Government’s decision to lift the quarantine and test obligation for returnees from the Spanish holiday island. Only 22 percent consider this step to be the right one. 12 percent did not provide any information.

A week ago, the federal government decided to remove Mallorca and other regions in Spain, Portugal, Denmark and the Bahamas in the Caribbean from the list of corona risk areas and thus also to lift the travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office. This means that since Sunday it has been possible to vacation on the Germans’ favorite island again without quarantine and mandatory testing upon return. A negative test only has to be presented when entering Spain.

The rejection of the government decision is particularly high among the voters of the governing parties CDU / CSU (72 percent) and SPD (75 percent). It is most likely to be accepted by AfD voters. But even of them, a majority of 52 percent is against it.

The federal government has committed itself to lifting the travel warning for a country or region as soon as the number of new infections falls below 50 per 100,000 inhabitants within a week. Nevertheless, she still generally advises against tourist trips at home or abroad.

44 percent of those surveyed at YouGov were in favor of reactivating the global travel warning that was issued during the first corona wave last spring. On the other hand, 35 percent think the previous practice of evaluating individual regions abroad according to the infection situation is basically correct. 13 percent would be in favor of abolishing all travel restrictions.