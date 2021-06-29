A smart t-shirt was born from a partnership between ZTE and the AccYouRate group. The model, presented at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​is capable of monitoring the health of the wearer, thus allowing it to even save their life!

Yesterday the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It’s about a fair of the telecommunications which will be scheduled in the Spanish citizen until the July 1, 2021.

Seen the particular moment that the whole world is experiencing were both reduced the participants (35 thousand instead of the usual 100,000) that the companies that have took part in the event.

The innovations presented, however, they are certainly not over unnoticed. The object that has the most made people talk about themselves, in fact, it is an innovative one smart t-shirt born from the collaboration of the Chinese company ZTE with the AccYouRate group. Here’s what it is!

Smart T-shirt: Monitor health with 5G

The famous Chinese company ZTE presented the result of the cooperation with the group AccYouRate. The duo, in fact, has launched a innovative smart t-shirt that, just like one would smartphone, monitor i parameters vital of the wearer.

There are some sensors in the fabric Gps, humidity, temperature, an accelerometer and a very small one 5G “antenna”, thanks to which the collected data are sent in real time to control centers sanitary.

There t-shirt takes the name di YouCare and thanks to his innovations it is even capable of to monitor is to analyze components of sweat or the body temperature.

“It is an invention that cwill set life and the quality ofhome and remote assistance to the many citizens who go through problems of health, as well as people vulnerable suffering from chronic diseases, ensuring accessibility to the services of support is support of our national and international network “.

has explained Francesco Rocca, President of Italian Red Cross, and President of Ifrc, talking about like these new technologies at the service of person and of society i am really capable of save lives.