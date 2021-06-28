The 5G back to talk about itself but this time with an extraordinary technological innovation that involves a smart t-shirt, baptized YouCare, with an extraordinary function that monitors the health of the wearer, with all due respect to those who believe that 5G, technology and progress are the worst misfortune to befall humans since the volcanic eruption of 536.

The project was launched at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, thanks to the collaboration between ZTE is the group AccYouRate. The smart t-shirt, which will be called YouCare, will be able to propose a health monitoring, detecting an important number of bio-vital parameters of the wearer and to transmit them, in an intelligent way, using 5G.

YouCare: this is how the smart t-shirt works

The new technology is a all-Italian project that through the use of innovative textile devices, supported by sensors woven into the textures of the t-shirt, keeps the consumer’s vital parameters under control: “We are particularly proud to be a partner of this extraordinary innovation – he has declared Xiao Ming, International Business President of the Chinese telecommunications giant – We firmly believe that our 5G technology is the key to improving the quality of life ”.

YouCare activates the detection of bio-vital parameters never captured before through textile sensors. The t-shirt can use: a real electrocardiogram; analysis of respiratory acts and sweat components; muscular effort; the body temperature that allows transmission, through ultra-fast 5G Zte connection to health and control centers, as well as to the individual subjects who will use it.

“It is an invention that will change the life and the quality of home and remote care for the many citizens experiencing health problems and vulnerable people suffering from chronic diseases, guaranteeing accessibility to the assistance and support services of our national and international network. – points out Francesco Rocca, President of the Italian Red Cross, and President of Ifrc.

“We work to the project since 2018 and being able to present today the results of this important experiment, born in the most difficult moment of the Covid emergency, allows us to think with pride on the path made so far and to look to the future with the hope and certainty of having demonstrated of the commitment, ability and dedication of the Red Cross network, in the use and dissemination of new technologies at the service of the person and society “.

“From the very first moment – he stressed Umberto Sgambati, CEO of the Proger spa Group which, through the Start-Up Let’s Web-earable Solutions, created the “SmartTshirt“Sensorized – we believed and invested in what seemed to us a totally revolutionary idea, and which today is a concrete reality, just certified as a Medical Device, and which has been enriched with the predictive algorithms of cardiovascular disorders of BSP-Medical, a world leader in the field of Medical Data Science “.

“We believe in talent and talents – he added Hu Kun, CEO of ZTE Italy and President of ZTE Western Europe – and we intend to continue to make our contribution to technological development with an Italian matrix and global significance. For this reason, starting from next autumn, we will launch a test action on YouCare within our 5G Innovation and Research Center located in L’Aquila ”.