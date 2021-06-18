The regional forum for immigration in the Autonomous Community met this Friday with the shooting death of the Maghreb Youanes Blal last Sunday in Mazarrón very present. Before the event started, the Ministry agreed with the representatives of the social organizations present that it would be reading the manifesto in rejection of the crime carried out by the Cepaim Foundation and to which the autonomic coordinator of this organization in the Region of Murcia, Pedro López, put a voice.

“Xenophobia, racism, discrimination and inequality also kill,” said López. “The painful reality is that today, Youanes is dead, just because his origin was Moroccan”Reads the text, which claims not to trivialize the “risk of criminalizing from some political and social positions to minors in a situation of helplessness, immigrants and refugees, causing a fear of their differences that causes racism, xenophobia and discrimination.”

After the manifesto, all the participants observed a minute of silence to act out the rejection of violence against migrants.

Moments before the forum starts, the vice president of the regional government and counselor for Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, Isabel Franco, showed on behalf of the regional Executive the frontal opposition “to any expression that on the part of society rejects migrants or people of other races, towards minors who, for example, arrive in our Region and are being welcomed”. Franco pointed out that «we understand that this is a society that has always been characterized by being welcoming, and we are sad to see how some sectors, which are minority but are very visible, try to stage a situation that we understand is not the general one in the region”.

Pedro Lopez, from Cepaim, underlined the existence in the community “Of an appropriate breeding ground for this type of message to spread among certain sectors of the population”.

Another participant in the forum, Mohammed Kebaili, responsible in the Region of the NGO Accem, who works for the integration of migrants, stressed that the attacks are “the result of the tension that we are seeing at the social level in the face of the immigrant population, and it really is not immigration, it is poverty.” In this sense, Pedro López warned that “it is essential that inequalities be corrected.” “According to the Arope rate, poverty rates are high in the Region but, specifically, immigrant groups double the poverty rate.”

“We are going to continue trying to eradicate hate speech and focus on work, coexistence and cooperation,” said Isabel Franco.