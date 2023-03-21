Take a closer look at the new all-electric Ford Explorer. This is what the future of Ford in Europe looks like. Nice hatchbacks like the Fiesta and Focus are put aside and not replaced. Ford wants to profile itself as an American in Europe. But with German technology, in this case. In addition to this electric Ford Explorer, the Ranger, Bronco, Puma and Mustang will be available here.

The new Ford Explorer does everything in its appearance to be American, but the inside of the Explorer is German. The electric Explorer is on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. On the same platform, the ID. Buzz, Audi Q4 e-tron and many other EVs. And if we are very honest, the Ford Explorer is the most beautiful electric Volkswagen at the moment.

The deal between Volkswagen and Ford

The two members of the old guard of the car industry want to help each other. Ford is allowed to use Volkswagen’s MEB skateboard for the Explorer. In return, Ford makes the Ranger available to build a new Volkswagen Amarok. As you might have guessed, the reason behind the partnership is to save money.

Explorer specifications

The electric Ford Explorer with the largest range must travel 540 kilometers. The 82-kWh battery should be able to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent within 25 minutes. The Explorer with this battery is available with one or two electric motors. The power difference is 286 hp with one engine compared to 340 hp with an additional electric motor.

There is also an entry-level version. This Explorer has a 55-kWh battery with which you should get 350 kilometers away. One electric motor produces 170 hp in this version. Ford hopes to sell the cheapest electric Explorer for an amount below 45,000 euros. Ford does not say how much the other versions will cost.

The interior of the electric Explorer

The buttons on the steering wheel seem to come from Volkswagen, but Ford does give the steering wheel its own twist by not making it completely round. Thankfully, Ford isn’t borrowing Volkswagen’s infotainment system (at least from the looks of it). Instead, there’s a 15-inch upright screen that you can adjust. The big light box on the dashboard? That’s a speaker.

There are also plenty of assistance systems that work with 12 sensors, five cameras and three radars. There are nuclear submarines with even less security on board. You can also choose 19, 20 and 21-inch wheels and the color palette consists of blue, white, gray, black and red. Just say it: this Ford or a Skoda Enyaq?