Another scandal has arisen around the opposition Russian politician Alexei Navalny, who has declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin is behind the attempt to poison him.

Thus, the speaker of the information center for monitoring the situation with coronavirus in Moscow, Putin’s confidant in the presidential elections in 2018, TV presenter and doctor Alexander Myasnikov turned sharply to Navalny in his Telegram channel: “In the news:” Alexei Navalny believes that the Omsk doctors wanted him dead. ” Listen, you would like – you would have died on the first day! I will not ask stupid questions like: “Do you have a conscience ?!” or: “What are you, oh … l ?!” And it is so clear that the answer to the first question is “no” and to the second – “yes”.

Social networks reacted violently to the statement of Dr. Myasnikov. Including Navalny himself.

This is what the doctor says. Doctor. Which should heal people. Who took the Hippocratic oath pic.twitter.com/ZJgG92YGf8 – Kira Yarmysh (@Kira_Yarmysh) October 2, 2020

Alexander Myasnikov is not only a doctor, but also an excellent actor.

He said, and you believed, and hysteria is on the whole Twitter. In fact, he is as much a Soviet person as I am a ballerina. pic.twitter.com/1riiBMcGi4 – Snide tweets (@_U_R_I_c) October 2, 2020

I’ll just remind you that Myasnikov is the head physician of the very hospital in Moscow where Navalny was denied treatment after the first poisoning. – Dmitry Suharev (@D_Suharev) October 2, 2020

Fragment of a photo from Wikipedia, author Dmitry Rozhkov.

416

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter