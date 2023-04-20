Almost 20 years ago one of the greatest finds in history, on February 13, 2004, they discovered a white, diamond dwarf star known as the largest in the Universe, Lucy is even said to be larger than the Moon.

The diamond located 54 light years from Earth, received the name of Star of Africa, since being in the constellation of Centaurus, Lucy, referred to as 37093It is made up of crystallized carbon.

The star showed that the universe is full of mysteries, as it is the largest diamond ever discovered, since its diameter of 4,000 kilometers The cosmic diamond surpassed the Moon, which has a diameter of 3,500 km.

As explained by the BBC, the piece of diamond has the name of Lucy from the song of The Beatles, Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds(Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds).

It is estimated that Lucy has 10 trillion septillion carats, surpassing the largest diamonds on Earth, which is why it is the largest jewel that can exist in the Universe and is in heaven.

It should be noted that white dwarfs are common, it is said that the Sun will become one within 5 billion years when its core is extinguished, it will crystallize and it will probably be a giant diamond in the center of the Solar System, likewise researchers report that there are many discoveries to be made in the universe.