Many deny it when it suits them and others embrace it when necessary, however, there is only one Real academy of the Spanish language that says which are the correct words when speaking Spanish. From time to time they usually update their rules and, as if it were a patch, Update 23.6 arrived in which now the word gamer is accepted.

From now on, the term gamer is now part of the dictionary of the Spanish language that the RAE updates. With it come other words such as cyberpunk, data mining, big data, programmed absolence or electronic commerce. To that we must add another word, crowdfunding, which is totally new.

The definition of gamer will be as follows: “Person who plays video games, especially on a regular basis.“

It is worth noting that many will continue to use the term gamer, because it sounds good and because the custom supports it, but if you start using the new one, then you will be much more correct with the terms and the language, which many times is not everyone knows how to use

What do you think that you can now resort to this term? Do you think it sounds much cooler or outdated? Surely you will find many conflicting opinions, but it is the RAE and it is the body that somehow organizes and dictates the rules of the language.

