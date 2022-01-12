One of the best games to come out during the past generation is the God of war 2018. This title of Santa Monica studio it took the palms and many awards due to its history and its gameplay that put us in control of a Kratos more mature. Not to mention that his switch to Norse mythology was very well accepted.

Many things indicate that in 2022 we will be seeing its highly anticipated sequel, God of War: Ragnarok. Although at the moment it does not have an exact departure date, we can make the wait more bearable with the first title, which will come to Pc. In addition, it seems that we can see it with a new and excellent visual quality.

Nvidia wants you to enjoy God of War to the fullest

Since the announcement of the departure of God of war in Pc It was announced that this version would have some improvements to its graphical appearance. It seems that Nvidia wants you to get the most out of it as it has announced the release of new drivers. These were intended for us to see Kratos in the best possible quality.

These new drivers will go on the market on January 14, exactly the same date on which God of war will come to Pc. Also, these will add some unique features if your computer uses a GPU GeForce RTX. Among these is the acceleration of its performance with technology Nvidia DLSS and optimized latency with Nvidia Reflex.

Although they were intended to be used with God of war, the improvements of these drivers and the GPU They will also reach other games. Some of the best performers are Rainbow Six Extraction, The Anacrusis, Hitman iii Y Monster hunter rise. Sounds like it would be a bargain if you get hold of them.

If it was already one of the most visually appealing games we’ve come across, we can’t wait to see these improvements in action. Undoubtedly Nvidia continues its efforts to be one of the companies that delivers the best performances in PC gaming. Will they taste the adventure of Kratos with these attachments?

