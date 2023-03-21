On digital platforms, stories full of fantasy, illusion and love are revealed, but also mysterious, which even for superstitious people, sometimes results, inexplicableTherefore, today we present you with a sound that made Internet users’ hair stand on end, since the lamentwas heard in a cemetery.

Such is the viral case of the following clip, which was broadcast through the TikTok social network, by the account, ‘@yosoyprimavikinga’, who, in the face of suspense and horror, titled the publication, “Trauma, falls short”.

The young woman broadcast a scene that was difficult for Internet users to finish listening to, since a traumatic lament was captured where a person was buried.

Although, the pantheons are a classic space full of mysteries and paranormal events, since some assure that their souls continue to wander, unable to rest in peace.

In the clip, the young woman said that she lived a lifelong trauma, she could not visit a pantheon again, for this reason, she asked, “what is happening in this cemetery?”since in the grave assumptions were heard noisesalthough some pointed out that it could be a person who decided to fall asleep in that place.

While others, upon hearing the scene, came to the hypothesis that they could have buried someone alive, and it is a being lamenting, because their breath was taken away.

For this reason, when seeing that the camera approached to record the sound that seemed from beyond the grave, Internet users commented, “perhaps they threw a speaker, otherwise it is not understood why they record and do not call someone”, “it could be someone who was buried alive and went back”.