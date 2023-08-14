Horror movies have always been favorites among moviegoers, they are very popular worldwide and there is a fascination for the genre. That is why, having an important niche of people, streaming platforms are no stranger to this and seek to take advantage of it, placing content on their billboards with murder, blood and fear.

One of the streaming platforms that currently has one of the best horror movies is Netflixwhich is committed to bringing a feature film by 104 minutes, which will leave you perplexed by the dark plot that it presents. Since June 15, the streaming giant put it back in its catalog and to date it is the sensation of the moment.

‘Run away!’: Netflix’s horror movie

If you are looking to be perplexed for a couple of hours, this Netflix movie is the ideal one for you to fulfill this task. ‘Flee’ returned to Netflix from June 15, 2023. The feature film directed by Jordan Peele premiered on January 24, 2017 and today it is one of the favorites of horror lovers. There are 104 minutes that you will live observing a story full of distressing moments that will disturb you.

‘Flee’ premiered on January 24, 2017. Photo: Netflix

What is ‘Flee’ about on Netflix?

‘Flee’, by its original name ‘Get out’, brings us the story of Chris Washington, a young photographer who will visit the outskirts of New York City, in a field, the entire family of his girlfriend, Rose Armitage. The visit was already strange because of the differences there were, but everything gets weirder when disturbing things start to happen in the surroundings.

How to watch ‘Flee’ on Netflix?

In order to see the horror movie ‘Flee’, you must purchase the Netflix service. The plans managed by the streaming giant range from 24.90 soles to 44.90 soles in Peru.

Official trailer for ‘Run away’

