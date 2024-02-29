At the end of this year, motorists between Vlaardingen and Rozenburg will finally be able to use the new highway, the A24. The tunnel should open in December this year. Nice for them, but what is less pleasant for these motorists is that the A24 will become a toll road. Rijkswaterstaat announced the costs of the new toll road in the Netherlands last Tuesday.

When you start using the A24, you will not have to stop at a number of toll booths. Use of the road is registered by an ANPR camera that scans your license plate. The license plate holder can then use the tunnel before or after using it e-tol.nl transfer the money. You can only pay digitally and may also do so for your grandfather or mother.

What are the costs for driving on the toll road in the Netherlands?

Rijkswaterstaat makes a distinction between cars and heavy vehicles. If the four-wheeler you are in weighs 3,500 kilos or less, you pay 1.45 euros per time. If you are in a truck or other vehicle heavier than 3,500 kilos, you must: 8.70 euros per road use. Bad luck if you had a Hummer EV come to the Netherlands. Vehicles with a foreign license plate also pay toll. There are no additional costs charged for caravans and trailers.

If you have not paid after three days, you will receive a reminder and an additional 8 euros will be added to the toll. If you have not heard anything after two weeks, an additional 35 euros will be charged. Rijkswaterstaat hopes to recoup some of the costs with the toll. A total budget of 2.2 billion euros is available for the construction of the toll road. Of this, 344 million euros must be returned via road users.