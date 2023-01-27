A lot is changing for drivers in the EU. The European Commission wants to implement a number of regulations in 2023 that will apply to the entire EU. The German ADAC summarize the changes. For example, you will soon be able to drive heavier cars with a driving license B and you can apply as a truck or bus driver from the age of eighteen.

In the Netherlands, an exception has already been made for the weight of a car that someone with a driving license B is allowed to drive. This exception applied to electric vans with a maximum permissible weight of more than 3.5 tonnes. With the new regulation you can drive any car with a driving license B where that figure does not exceed 4.25 tons.

This is not only beneficial for makers of large electric cars, but also for (future) camper owners, for example. Those cars soon have a higher maximum permissible weight than the currently applicable 3,500 kilos. In that case, you must have a truck driver’s license to drive them.

Digital driver’s license

Secondly, the European Commission wants to make it possible for the entire EU to make driving licenses digital. There should be an app for your smartphone for that. This would also suffice when the police asks for your driver’s license. A QR code will be added later to prevent fraud.

Younger truck drivers

The European Commission also wants to solve the shortage of truck and bus drivers. This should make it possible for eighteen-year-olds to obtain a large driver’s license. In several European countries, including the Netherlands, you must be 21 to apply for your C and CE driving license. There are also countries where you have to be 24. The European Commission wants to rectify that this year.

Plan for later

Finally, there are a number of plans that can be set in motion over time. For example, in the future it may be that up-and-coming drivers must first pass their theory exam before they are allowed to start practical driving. In addition, new drivers should take a refresher course one year after obtaining their driver’s license.

There is also the idea of ​​taking at least part of the practical exam in a simulator. This could also become completely virtual later on. Maybe they can ask Max Verstappen to lend his private jet.