If you’ve followed the news about synthetic fuels a bit, then you know that Porsche is currently running a factory test in South America. But Chili isn’t just a dish ruined by kidney beans, it’s a long way off. This gas station is a lot closer and you can soon get eFuels there for your own petrol car.

Because of course Porsche is not the only company involved in the development of eFuels. There is also the German P1 Fuels, which already supplies CO2-neutral fuel to the World Rally Championship and the FIA ​​Karint Championship. This company will open the first gas station where you can fill up with eFuels in Berlin within two months. Other gas stations will be added later.

Can I refuel eFuels with my car?

In principle, no adjustments to the car are required for the synthetic fuels. P1 Fuels tells TopGear that they have even run a 1903 car on their synthetic fuel without any problems. There is no ethanol in the fuel and they can supply it with the highest octane ratings. So not only Euro 95, but also Euro 98 or even Euro 102. Nice for oldtimers.

Just an old-timer that can also walk on the toddler | Photo: © P1 Fuels

What does it cost?

For the time being it is not worth making a detour for the fuels. The first filling station in Berlin will offer eFuels for around 5 euros per litre. The company tells us that they expect to be able to get the price to 2 euros per liter within 3 years. These are already better figures than the German body PIK estimated.

How green are eFuels?

P1 Fuels says they use 90 percent green energy for the production of the synthetic fuels. Incidentally, the local emissions will be more or less the same as regular petrol, but the peut is made from CO2 that has previously been removed from the air. Ultimately (if 100 percent green energy is used) the fuel will therefore be CO2 neutral.