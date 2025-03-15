Airine Fontaine (20 years) is defined in her profile of the social network X (formerly Twitter) as “daughter of God, professional player of the FC Fleury 91 and French international ». In that order. The Gala footballer has caused a social fire with controversial statements made to the religious environment ‘Holy Production’ (sacred production).

Although the complete content of a wide report is not yet known, entitled «24 hours with a professional footballer», the advance made by the medium itself in his account of Instagram and revealed by ‘sofot.com’ have caused huge stir.

Above all, a phrase from clear homophobic dye: “As the Bible says, homosexuality is a sin … I encourage these people to fight and try to get out of it.”

«It is possible to be born with different convictions and different paths, but Jesus can always reach us over time revealing to us ». Thus, ‘Holy Production’ presents the interview during which Fontaine is explained about religion and its faith.









Thus, he reveals that his mother is Muslim and his father, Christian: «When I was little I learned things from both and the two religions, but without paying much attention. In the end, it was Jesus who reached the heart. It is he who came to me. I had food, accommodation, good friends … but I was missing something to complete my life. Jesus spoke to me and when he spoke to me he reached the heart».

«These comments will probably cause a reaction, especially at a time when women’s football aspires to be a space of Diversity and inclusion —Advierte ‘sofot.com’—. Neither his club nor the Federation have spoken about it so far ».

Fontaine is one of the great promises of Gallic women’s football. International in the lower teams, its club, FC Fleury 91, plays in the First Division. It occupies the fifth position in the League, but a few days ago they made history. They eliminated the powerful Olympique of Lyon in the semifinal of the Cup of France and will play for the first time the final of a tournament.