This year, the celebrated Concours d’Elegance returns under a new name: Wheels at the Palace. With this name change, the organization is committed to an even broader interpretation of the event. After all, it’s not just about classic cars and youngtimers. The past, the present and the future – everything will be discussed on 1, 2 and 3 September in the gardens of Soestdijk Palace.

Party at Wheels at the Palace

Many birthdays will be celebrated in 2023: 125 years of KNAC, 100 years since the first 24 Hours of Le Mans, Lamborghini’s 60th birthday, Porsche turning 75 and Aston Martin celebrating its 110th birthday. So expect the necessary festive pavilions!

Naturally, the leading concours d’élégance will also be organized again, in which participating cars in various categories and disciplines compete for honours. We see the present and the future in numerous EVs and contemporary exclusive cars. And do you have a classic car from before 1978? Then be sure to buy a parking ticket for the Classic car park and take a seat pride and joy among the other gems.

Importers from Honda, Lucid, Aston Martin and Porsche, among others, will bring their latest models. These cars are discussed in detail every day on the Vredestein Catwalk. The KNAC celebrates its 125th anniversary with a grandiose turnout of 400 cars, which will participate in the KNAC rally on Friday afternoon (September 1).

There are food trucks with terraces throughout the palace garden. Live music/entertainment complete the picture. There is also a market where you will stumble across car books and other memorabilia.

